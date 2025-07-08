Youth Operator Injured in Newport ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Eric Brown

603-744-5470

July 8, 2025

Newport, NH – On Monday, July 7, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an ATV crash along Hurd Road in the Town of Newport. The operator, a minor, was driving an ATV on the road when he lost control of the machine. The ATV rolled several times before coming to rest off the side of the road. The operator jumped off the ATV as it started to roll and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

His riding partner was able to ride on a separate ATV back to the residence where they were riding from to get help. The operator was transported from the scene by Newport Ambulance to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont. The minor was later transported by DHART Helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment.

Newport Police, Newport Fire and Ambulance, and Conservation Officers all responded to the scene to assist. After follow-up interviews, it is believed that speed and rider inexperience were all contributing factors in the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reminds OHRV enthusiasts to operate on designated trails or where permission has been granted to ride. OHRVs are also not allowed to operate on public ways unless they have been designated for OHRV use by the state or town they are in.