Fluid Color Unveils RF84 HG Flatbed Printer — Raising the Bar for High-Volume, High-Height UV Printing

HEBRON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluid Color proudly announces the launch of the RF84 HG Flatbed Printer, a powerful new addition to its advanced wide-format UV lineup. Designed for maximum versatility and productivity, the RF84 HG combines a spacious 4’ x 8’ LED flatbed with linear rail technology, Ricoh Gen6 printheads, and an adjustable 19.68-inch high gantry print height — giving print providers the freedom to tackle oversized, bulky, and dimensional jobs with precision and ease.“The RF84 HG is a true game-changer for our customers,” said Adam Tourville, Channel Manager, Fluid Color. “We built this press for shops ready to go beyond traditional flat panels. Whether it’s thick packaging, dimensional signage, or complex industrial parts, this flatbed makes printing on taller, more complex substrates simple, accurate, and efficient. It’s all about helping our customers win more work and grow their capabilities.”The RF84 HG features ink colors including CMYK, Light Cyan (Lc), Light Magenta (Lm), Varnish (V), and White (W), ensuring vivid, high-impact output across a wide range of materials. Operators have the flexibility to run the printer with their own software, such as ONYX or Caldera, for powerful color management and seamless workflow integration.Engineered for high-speed, high-resolution production, the RF84 HG’s adjustable 19.68-inch gantry height makes it easy to print on wood, acrylic, foam, packaging, and bulky 3D objects. Its advanced LED curing technology and robust linear rails ensure smooth, consistent results, even at demanding production speeds.Fluid Color will showcase the RF84 HG at Printing United Expo, Booth 2042, from October 22–24, 2025, and will also present the printer’s capabilities in a dedicated World Imaging News StreamIt session in September 2025.

