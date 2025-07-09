Dino Rizzo and Convoy of Hope Partner with 17 Churches to Distribute Food on Serve Day

Pastor Dino Rizzo, in partnership with Convoy of Hope and 17 churches, will lead a national food distribution initiative on July 12 as part of Serve Day 2025

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, July 12, Pastor Dino Rizzo, in partnership with Convoy of Hope, will join 17 churches nationwide in a large-scale food distribution event as part of Serve Day 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that the initiative has been launched as a coordinated national outreach, following a successful inaugural effort in 2024.

The participating churches, representing diverse regions and backgrounds, are preparing to give away thousands of pounds of food to families in need. Among the participating churches are The Life Church in Memphis, VOUS Church in Miami, Faith Family Church in Baytown, and multiple campuses of Church of the Highlands in Alabama.

“This partnership demonstrates what can happen when the Church unites for a common purpose,” said Pastor Dino Rizzo. “We saw the momentum last year, and it’s growing. Communities are being changed because churches are stepping outside their walls and meeting needs in practical ways.”

The July 12 outreach is a collaborative effort made possible through partnerships with organizations such as Church of the Highlands, GrowLeader, ARC Churches, and Servolution. Together, these groups are equipping local churches with the tools, resources, and logistical support needed to maximize impact.

The initiative is part of a broader movement centered around Serve Day, an annual day of service that empowers churches to lead community-focused projects. Serve Day 2025 is set for Saturday, July 12, with churches around the country hosting various acts of service ranging from neighborhood cleanups to medical clinics and school support initiatives.

Adding to the momentum is Pastor Rizzo’s recent appearance at the AXIS Conference at Life Church in Memphis, where he delivered a keynote message to thousands of teenagers preparing to serve their communities in advance of Serve Day.

This national food distribution effort reflects Pastor Dino Rizzo’s long-standing commitment to mobilizing the local church for acts of compassion. Through the work of Servolution and its partners, the mission is clear: bring help and hope to those who need it most.

To learn more about Pastor Dino Rizzo and Serve Day, visit www.servolution.org.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored Serve Your City. Rizzo is the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1,100 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

