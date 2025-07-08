Finsen Tech Kicks Off Year 1 for M&S, and Training with the 2 THOR®s in Trinidad & Tobago Under the PAHO/WHO Partnership

Finsen Tech's advanced THOR UVC® disinfection robots are boosting the country's healthcare efficiency and safety.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, after a rigorous RFP tender was issued globally, PAHO/WHO awarded Finsen Tech to supply two THOR UVC® disinfecting robots to healthcare facilities in T&T along with a 5-Year Maintenance and Service Contract (M&S). These THORs were commissioned at both Arima General Hospital in Trinidad and Scarborough Hospital in Tobago. As part of the contract, Finsen provided the requisite annual training of the end-users and equipment operators and must continue to provide maintenance and training every year for the next five years.

One year later, Finsen returned to Trinidad & Tobago to conduct M&S and annual training under the PAHO contract. At the first site, Arima General Hospital, the team met with the hospital CEO and were introduced to the infection control, EVS, facility engineers and biomed team. Following M&S by our technician, we were invited to the boardroom for presentations, a live demo in the operating room, and concluded with Q&A that centered on best practices for UVC disinfection.

After a quick 20min flight to Tobago, the Finsen Tech team was at it again conducting several days of M&S and training at Scarborough Hospital. The EVS Director is a huge advocate of THOR and takes great care to allow one person (of course fully trained) to operate it. Since its arrival, THOR has been deployed regularly as part of their standard cleaning protocols and a necessary adjunct to manual cleaning. As a result, the EVS team confirms that their infection prevention rates have been significantly reduced.

Finsen Tech’s UVC disinfection systems including THOR UVC®, EIR UVC®, ZEUS UVC® and recently launched HERMES UVC®, are the leading-edge and best practices for solving your disinfection needs. Our systems are more powerful, exceeding the BSi 8628 International Standard for UVC disinfection, are easy to use with guaranteed accuracy, and disinfects in minutes. Thus, partnering with Finsen Tech will help your organization to mitigate infectious diseases, improve healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes. What we are doing in Trinidad & Tobago exemplifies the Finsen ethos: Deliver the best technology, service, and support available on the planet.

Further information about THOR UVC® and Finsen Tech's other products is available at FinsenTech.com.

