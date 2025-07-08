Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry Forecast 2025–2032 | Global Market To 327.5 Billion By 2030

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size

The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is set to grow at 8.4% CAGR, reaching USD 327.5 Billion by 2030, driven by rising health and wellness trends.

In the U.S., rising demand for functional foods and supplements is fueling growth in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, projected to lead a major share of the USD 327.5B global value by 2030.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Outlook 2025The Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size was valued at approximately USD 174.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow significantly, reaching around USD 327.5 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2025 and 2032.By 2025, the global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to experience robust growth, supported by technological advancements in food processing and formulation science. The market is expanding in both developed and emerging economies, driven by lifestyle-related diseases, rising healthcare costs, and a growing aging population.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/nutraceutical-ingredients-market Market Growth and Value ProjectionBy 2025, the market is anticipated to surpass a significant multi-billion-dollar mark, with consistent growth expected throughout the 2024–2031 forecast period.. Key drivers include rising consumption of fortified food and beverages, growing awareness of personalized nutrition, and increasing R&D activities by major players to develop novel functional ingredients. Consumers are now more inclined toward food products offering health benefits such as weight management, improved digestion, heart health, and immunity boosting.In addition, regulatory frameworks across regions are becoming more structured, supporting the growth of natural and organic nutraceutical ingredients. Clean-label demand is also influencing manufacturers to innovate with plant-based and allergen-free solutions.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America, particularly the United States, continues to be a key market for nutraceutical ingredients. The region benefits from a high level of health consciousness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong distribution channels. Functional beverages, protein powders, and dietary supplements are seeing a surge in consumption, especially among millennials and fitness enthusiasts.EuropeEuropean countries like Germany, France, and the UK are witnessing an increase in demand for digestive health and immunity-supporting products. Plant-based nutraceuticals are seeing greater traction due to the growing vegan trend and sustainability concerns. Regulatory bodies in the EU have implemented strict guidelines, enhancing product safety and consumer trust.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region, led by China, India, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by changing dietary habits, rising middle-class income, and a rapid shift toward Western health trends. In countries like Japan, aging demographics are prompting the development of targeted nutraceuticals for elderly care, including bone health and cognitive function.Competitive LandscapeAssociated British FoodsArla FoodsDSMIngredientsTate & LyleAjinomotoCHR. HansenKyowa Hakko Kirin GroupGlanbia PlcFonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Probiotics, Proteins and Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamins, Prebiotic, Carotenoids, Minerals, Others

By Form: Dry, Liquid

By Health Benefits: Cognitive Health, Gut Health, Heart Health, Bone Health, Immunity, Nutrition, Weight Management, Others

By Application: Food & Beverage

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Latest News of USA

The U.S. nutraceutical market has recently seen a significant push toward personalized nutrition. In 2025, several American companies have introduced AI-powered platforms to deliver supplement plans tailored to individual health data. This innovation is helping brands stand out in a saturated marketplace while providing consumers with more targeted health benefits.Additionally, the demand for “mental wellness” nutraceuticals has seen a sharp rise in the U.S. Products featuring ashwagandha, magnesium, and B vitamins are gaining popularity for stress relief and mood enhancement. The mental health crisis post-pandemic has triggered this trend, prompting food and beverage brands to launch functional products specifically for brain health.Another noteworthy development is the increase in investments in plant-based ingredients. Companies in California and New York have recently launched plant-derived omega-3 supplements extracted from algae, appealing to both vegan consumers and those concerned about overfishing.With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) increasing scrutiny over labeling and health claims, companies are now focusing more on scientific validation and transparent communication, which is helping build greater consumer trust.Latest News of JapanJapan continues to lead in functional foods and nutraceutical innovation. In 2025, a number of Japanese companies have introduced new fermented ingredients aimed at gut and immune health.A notable innovation features a synbiotic mix that blends traditional Japanese fermented foods such as natto with probiotics designed for today’s lifestyles.The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare recently announced plans to update its “Foods for Specified Health Uses (FOSHU)” framework, which is expected to further regulate and support the development of high-quality nutraceutical products. This is seen as a positive step by local manufacturers, as it enhances the credibility and export potential of Japanese products.Furthermore, anti-aging and beauty-from-within supplements are seeing exceptional demand in Japan. Nutraceuticals targeting collagen regeneration, skin elasticity, and UV protection are being heavily promoted through beauty retail chains. Functional beverages containing hyaluronic acid and ceramides are becoming mainstream among Japanese consumers, especially women aged 30–50.The integration of traditional Japanese medicine (Kampo) with modern supplement delivery formats has also been a focal point in 2025. Companies are offering capsule-based formulas that blend ancient herbal ingredients with scientifically validated extracts to support holistic health.ConclusionThe nutraceutical ingredients market is rapidly evolving and showing strong potential for continued growth through 2025. As consumers across the globe increasingly prioritize health and wellness, demand for scientifically-backed and clean-label ingredients is on the rise.North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific remain at the forefront of this transformation, with new product launches, regulatory shifts, and technological innovations reshaping the future of functional nutrition. As countries like the U.S. and Japan pave the way for advanced formulations and personalized solutions, the global nutraceutical market is poised for a new era of growth and innovation.

