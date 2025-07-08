Farming as a Service Market Growing with 16.1% CAGR | Reach USD $12.8 Billion by 2031 Globally

Rising tech use in agriculture and growing IoT adoption are set to boost global demand for the farming-as-a-service market in the coming years.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farming as a Service (FaaS) enables farmers to purchase services on a pay-per-use or subscription basis that provide cutting-edge, qualified, and user-friendly solutions for agriculture. FaaS provides farmers with easy accessibility in crop production, on-time availability of labor, equipment rental for the desired time, and utility services like irrigation facilities & power supply.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 230 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47394 Farming as a service market is projected to grow rapidly with the integration of technology. The adoption of innovative technology is gaining significant traction will be helpful for farming as a service market growth. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow due to the several advantages, such as enhanced productivity and efficiency through data-driven decisions, the use of FaaS will rise in the coming years as the internet connectivity in rural areas continues to improve inefficiencies.According to the report, the global farming as a service industry generated $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.Adopting advanced technologies in agricultural products, the popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture and reducing energy consumption and cost-effectiveness are the major growth factors for the market. However, lack of technical awareness and high initial investments and need for continuous internet are the major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in number of agritech start-ups will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farming-as-a-service-market/purchase-options Covid-19 scenarioThe COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the farming as a service market, owing to the farm management solutions such as precision farming tools and analytics gained more relevance in the wake of the pandemic as they allowed remote monitoring of several addition parameters such as yield monitoring, pest prevention, and irrigation.On the basis of service type segment, the farm management solutions segment held the largest market share in 2021 due to rise in internet penetration and rise in acceptance of farming solutions by end users such as farmers. However, the access to markets segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR due to rise in access to markets platforms provide by government and major corporate players.By region, North America attained the highest revenue in 2021 due to increasing acceptance of smart farming methods, which has led to an increase in the use of agriculture farming-as-a-service. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in government friendly policies and rise in food production demand.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A47394 The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the farming as a service market such as Apollo Agriculture, Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Accenture, Taranis, Precision Hawk, BigHaat.com and 63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited. 