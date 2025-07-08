CloudIBN: Setting the New Standard for VAPT Services in India

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN delivers next-gen VAPT services in India—helping businesses detect threats, ensure compliance, and achieve robust cybersecurity.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, Indian businesses can't afford to leave their digital infrastructure to chance. CloudIBN is thrilled to announce the official launch of its enhanced VAPT Services, designed to set new benchmarks in the nation’s cybersecurity standards. With a focus on advanced techniques, cutting-edge tools, and customized methodologies, CloudIBN is redefining what it means to deliver Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing in India—setting a new gold standard.Cybersecurity Must Evolve—And So Must VA & PT ServicesThe shift to cloud-native systems, remote work, and digitized operations has expanded the threat surface for Indian enterprises. Legacy security methods—patching and firewall monitoring—are no longer sufficient. Organizations need proactive, attacker-centric approaches to detect vulnerabilities before malicious actors exploit them.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services follow a rigorous, attacker mindset-driven model:Automated scanning to identify known issuesExpert manual testing to simulate real threatsStrategic remediation guidance enabling rapid, business-safe fixesDon’t wait for a breach—Schedule your initial VAPT assessment with CloudIBN now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ How CloudIBN’s VAPT Works: Precision Meets PerformanceCloudIBN uses a proven four-tier methodology, each carefully engineered to deliver thorough and reliable results:1. Scoping & DiscoveryOur team collaborates with your IT/security stakeholders to identify critical assets—servers, web/mobile apps, APIs, cloud profiles, and on-prem infrastructure.2. Automated Vulnerability ScanningUsing enterprise-grade tools, we scan for misconfigurations, outdated libraries, weak encryption, and common vulnerabilities aligned with OWASP and SANS frameworks.3. Manual Penetration TestingCertified ethical hackers simulate real-world attacks, uncovering hidden flaws like authentication bypasses, business logic issues, and chained exploits.4. Reporting & RemediationWe deliver layered reports:-Technical detail for developers and admins-Executive summaries for leadership-Compliance-ready documentation (including VA & PT AUDIT Services focus)Ready for a detailed vulnerability map? Book your Scoping Session today: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Why CloudIBN Sets the Industry StandardA standard is only meaningful if it is built on expertise, trust, and impact. Here’s why CloudIBN stands at the forefront:1. Elite talent: CEH, OSCP, and CISSP-certified pentesters who “think like hackers.”2. Compliance alignment: Expertise with CERT-In mandates, ISO 27001, RBI, SEBI, and PCI DSS.3. Industries covered: Banking, fintech, healthcare, retail, government platforms, SaaS, and more.4. Cloud and on-prem support: AWS, Azure, GCP, hybrid systems, and containerized environment testing.The Business Case: VA & PT Services That Solve ProblemsCloudIBN’s VA & PT Services go beyond vulnerability discovery—they deliver:1. Risk prioritization that aligns fixes with business impact2. Compliance documentation for VA & PT AUDIT Services and external audits3. Investor confidence through proof of thorough cybersecurity hygiene4. Insurance and liability advantages via documented risk assessment5. Continuous learning for internal teams via remediation workshopsCyber threats are advancing—and so must your defenses. CloudIBN’s new standard in VAPT Audit Services brings you nextlevel protection backed by expertise, methodology, and audit readiness. When the stakes are high, security can’t be left to chance.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.