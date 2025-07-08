Green Data Center Market Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Green Data Center Market Reach USD 303.9 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 20.1% CAGR Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global green data center market size was valued at $49.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $303.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in green data center complexities due to scalability and surge in the expenditure on green data center technology during the forecast period, hence empowering the demand for green data center market. Moreover, surge in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprise during the period has positively impacted green data center industry. Rise in adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrade to support 5G technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the green data center market forecast. A green data center is a repository for the storage, management and dissemination of data in which the mechanical, lighting, electrical and computer systems are designed to maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact. The construction and operation of a green data center includes advanced technologies and strategies.The green data center market is segmented based on component, enterprise size and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. By solutions, the market is segmented into power systems, monitoring and management system, networking system, cooling system and others. Depending on services, the market is divided into professional services and managed services. Depending on professional services, the market is further classified into training & education, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. By organization size, it is categorized into large enterprises and SMEs. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, government & defense, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the green data center market analysis are ABB LTD, Cyber Power Systems, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, NTT Corporation, Schneider Electric and ZutaCore. Region wise, the green data center market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its higher expenditure on technological solutions However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in number of startups and the expanding infrastructure in the region, which is expected to fuel the growth of the green data center industry in the region during the forecast period.By component, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global green data center market, as green data center solutions are effective and environmentally friendly in terms of data storage and energy consumption. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period, due to surge in adoption of professional services for integration and deployment of green data center solutions.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period as green data center technology offers numerous benefits for large enterprises, boosting growth of the green data center market. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of green data center services, as it provides effective and efficient energy solution for SMEs.By industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in storage demand and increase in data traffic in the media & entertainment industry. However, the BFSI segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global green data center market, due to need for sustainable data management. Covid-19 Scenario: Green Data Center MarketThe Covid-19 outbreak significantly affected the market. Manufacturing and production facilities across the globe were shut during the pandemic. This negatively impacted the global economy and created challenges for businesses and communities.Several countries suffered major losses in terms of business and revenue due to lack of raw materials and disruption of the supply chain.In addition, the pandemic enforced the industry to make short-term decisions that have long-term implications. 