CloudIBN Now Offering Premier VA&PT Services Across India

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a renowned leader in cloud consulting and cybersecurity, is proud to announce the launch of its premier VA&PT (Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing) services across India. As cyber threats intensify and regulatory mandates increase, CloudIBN’s advanced VAPT Services aim to empower Indian businesses, government agencies, and institutions with proactive protection, compliance readiness, and unwavering trust.India’s Rising Demand for Cyber VigilanceWith rapid digitization—from fintech and e-commerce to smart cities and healthcare—India has become a prime target for cybercriminals. According to recent reports, cyberattacks and misconfigurations are increasing at an alarming rate. CloudIBN’s response is to offer VA & PT Services at scale, ensuring robust protection through enterprise-grade VA&PT solutions.Secure your operations with premier-grade protection—Schedule a free consultation: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Makes CloudIBN’s Premier VA&PT Stand Out1. Drawing on over 26 years of experience and global certifications (ISO 9001, ISO 27001, 20000), CloudIBN’s offerings include:2. End-to-End Security Testing – covering web, mobile, network, API, cloud, IoT, and source code.3. Cutting-Edge Techniques – combining automated scanning with expert manual penetration analysis.4. Compliance-Ready Reports – structured for RBI, SEBI, CERT-In, PCI DSS, GDPR, and more.5. Post-Test Support – remediation guidance, retesting, and enhanced security posture.6. 24×7 Managed Security – continuous monitoring via SOC/mSOC plus vaping advisory.These features support proactive security strategies and position CloudIBN as the top choice for Indian enterprises seeking unlimited protection at scale.Service Breakdown: Premier VA&PT Across India1. Network Infrastructure VAPTIdentifies weaknesses in servers, routers, firewalls, and other critical assets. Automated scans and manual exploitation highlight vulnerability paths before attackers can exploit them.2. Web & Mobile Application VAPTTargets OWASP Top 10 issues, SQL injection, XSS, API missteps, and insecure mobile app logic—fortifying both customer-facing and internal tools.3. Cloud VAPTAssesses cloud infrastructure (AWS, Azure, GCP): IAM misconfigurations, exposed data, insecure serverless APIs. Offers tailored remediation aligned with PCI-DSS and ISO frameworks.4. API & IoT VAPTProtects modern integrations and device endpoints—from weak encryption to insecure communication channels.5. Source Code Review & Threat SimulationDetects flaws at the code level and simulates blue-team, red-team, and phishing scenarios. Human-led reviews expose business logic faults and chained exploits that automated tools missEnsure your business is audit-ready. Schedule your premier VAPT Audit today: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ CloudIBN’s Nationwide Roll-Out StrategyTo serve Indian enterprises seamlessly, CloudIBN has:1. Established localized teams in major tech hubs (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai)2. Deployed remote and onsite modalities for flexible engagements3. Integrated SOC/mSOC to complement VAPT findings with real-time defenseThis platform supports both single-assessments and periodic assessments—keeping pace with evolving infrastructure and threats.India's digital journey demands premier protection. By rolling out its premier VAPT Audit Services , CloudIBN reaffirms its position as India's foremost cybersecurity partner—one that combines global best practices with localized understanding and rapid, large-scale delivery.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

