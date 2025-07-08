Canned Tuna Market Size, Demand, Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast 2032 | StarKist Co., Grupo Calvo

Canned Tuna Market

The Canned Tuna Market size is estimated at USD 20.49 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 27.51 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% 2025-2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview: Canned Tuna Becomes the Global Protein Staple Canned Tuna Market was valued at USD 20.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 27.51 billion by 2032, at which point the market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2024-2032. The growth is a result of the high demand for protein-based, healthy, convenient food with long shelf lives.The changing lifestyle that is ‘always on the go’, increasing awareness of health and desirability of high protein diets such as the keto and Mediterranean diets, continues pointing to canned tuna as a multi-functional superfood in the market. Canned tuna provides omega-3 fatty acids, lean protein, and nutrition, and can be consumed on a daily basis by urban consumers and health-conscious consumers.Canned Tuna Market Trends and DriversGrowing Health AwarenessPeople are more health-conscious than ever, and they are starting to understand the advantages of canned tuna. It is a low-fat, protein-rich food that is also high in omega-3, which has been linked to good health in the heart and brain. Canned tuna fits into low-carb, Mediterranean, and ketogenic diets, which makes it possible for busy people and those focused on fitness to access nutritious and delicious meals and snacks in minutes, to best help them achieve their health and fitness goals. Canned tuna can be incorporated into meals or snacks throughout the day, and fits in with containing healthy and convenient staples, as part of modern and busy lifestyles.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Canned-Tuna-Market/2700 Sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly packagingIndustry leaders are seeking and utilizing pole-and-line and FAD-free fishing methods that comply with sustainable sourcing. With many companies adding sustainability details on a can’s side and an increasing number of people purchasing consumer goods based on their eco-friendly, sustainable credentials, certifications, like Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Dolphin-Safe, are becoming purchasing motivators. It is important to note that eco-friendly packaging options like BPA-free cans and recyclable pouches are starting to gain traction with companies creating innovative packaging solutions.Convenience and online channel expansionBusy urban populations prefer ready-to-eat canned food options. The expansion of online grocery companies, delivery services, and the ongoing improvement of retail distribution have improved the accessibility of canned tuna massively in all parts of the world.Challenges Facing the Canned Tuna MarketOverfishing and Heightened RegulationFish stocks have already taken a hit, especially tuna stocks, due to over-fishing, and international agencies are regulating tuna by placing quotas and implementing strict policy measures to bolster sustainable fishing practices. These regulations are a plus, but are only increasing restrictions on available raw materials, which are also potentially increasing sourcing costs and decreasing production efficiencies, which raise canned tuna prices at retail.Supply Chain DisruptionThe global supply chain of canned tuna continues to be affected by fluctuations in the price of fuel, ongoing global political instability, and the imposition of global import/export restrictions. As supply issues arise and products are delayed and unreliable due to not only transportation costs, but compatibility and supply costs evolve throughout the market, brands struggle to stabilize pricing, resulting in accurate costing and operational management constraints.Product Recalls and Packaging DeficienciesProduct recalls like Thai Union's need to be for a recall in February 2025 when degraded can seals entered the market, exposing consumers to a risk of botulism, underscore the deficiencies of packaging. In summary of product recalls, cost is not just to the consumer in confidence but to reputation, regulatory barriers, and ultimately, the cost of quality assurance and proper communication in a competitive marketplace.Canned Tuna Market SegmentationBy Type:Skipjack Tuna (Dominant) – Affordable, widely available, used by brands like Bumble Bee & Chicken of the SeaYellowfin TunaAlbacore TunaBluefin TunaBy Form:Flakes (Most Preferred) – Ideal for salads, pasta, and sandwichesChunks – Used in value meals and pre-cooked recipesShreddedBy Distribution Channel:Hypermarkets (Largest Share) – Bulk availability, discounts, and broad selectionConvenience StoresOnline RetailSpecialty StoresRegional Analysis: Market Growth by GeographyAsia-Pacific – The Global PowerhouseThailand remains the global leader with over 31% of the global canned tuna supply exported.An increasing urbanization and disposable income factor will cause demand in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia to rise.Market leaders: Thai Union Group, Century Pacific Food, PT Aneka Tuna Indonesia.North America – Rapid Adoption of Tuna-Based DietsDriven by increased seafood consumption, health awareness, and demand for protein-packed convenience foods.Leading brands: StarKist, Bumble Bee Foods, Wild Planet FoodsEurope – Mature Market with Premiumization TrendsStrong consumption in Spain, France, and Italy is driven by traditional seafood diets.Consumers prefer low-sodium, premium-quality tuna with gourmet flavors.Latin America, Middle East & Africa – Emerging OpportunitiesGrowth driven by urbanization, changing diets, and improved retail access.Local players are expanding with government support and dietary diversification programs.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Canned-Tuna-Market/2700 Top Canned Tuna Market CompaniesNorth America:StarKist Co.Bumble Bee Foods LLCWild Planet Foods Inc.Chicken of the SeaGrupo CalvoJealsa RianxeiraFrinsa del NoroesteConservas OrtizThai Union GroupDongwon IndustriesCentury Pacific FoodPT Aneka Tuna IndonesiaOceana GroupSeaworld Fish Processing LLCGoodyNIRSA (Ecuador)PINSA Group (Mexico)Future Outlook: What’s Next for the Canned Tuna Industry?The canned tuna market is moving into a growth stage as demand increases in emerging markets and product diversification increases. Two areas of innovation in the canned tuna segment that will impact growth: the development of plant-based tuna alternatives for flexitarian and vegan consumers; and functional tuna variations enhanced with omega-3s, probiotics, or gourmet spices to appeal to health-seeking consumers. Two areas of innovation in the canned tuna segment that will impact growth: the development of plant-based tuna alternatives for flexitarian and vegan consumers; and functional tuna variations enhanced with omega-3s, probiotics, or gourmet spices to appeal to health-seeking consumers. In addition, snack-sized, portable packaging options that support the mobile lifestyle, and the increased adoption of digital traceability tools to share with consumers afar the source and sustainability commitments of the fishery or farms are blurring boundaries of canned tuna from pantry staple to premium, purpose-driven food. 