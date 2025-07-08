Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Hit $58.4 Billion by 2030 Driven by Demand for Low-Carbon Energy

⚛️ Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Forecasts 3.5% CAGR Growth Through 2030 Amid Energy Transition

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --🌐 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Outlook: Growth, Trends, and Future Opportunities 🌍According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the nuclear power plant and equipment market size was valued at $41.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $58.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The demand for low-carbon, reliable, and high-energy-density power is driving nuclear energy’s resurgence globally.🔧 What is a Nuclear Power Plant?Unlike traditional fossil fuel-based plants, nuclear power plants generate heat through nuclear fission — splitting atoms of uranium or plutonium to heat water into steam, which then drives a turbine to generate electricity. Unlike coal or gas combustion, this process emits zero carbon dioxide, making it a cornerstone in the global transition to clean energy Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/970 📈 Key Growth Drivers of the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market✅ Clean Energy DemandThe growing concern over carbon emissions and climate change has led to a renewed focus on zero-emission energy sources. Nuclear power offers a reliable alternative to intermittent renewables like solar and wind, while supporting grid stability.✅ Population Growth and ElectrificationWith rapid urbanization and population growth, global electricity demand continues to surge. Countries across Asia-Pacific, particularly India and China, face chronic power shortages and air pollution — both of which are pushing governments toward nuclear expansion.✅ Advanced Reactor TechnologyModern reactor designs such as Pressurized Water Reactors (PWRs) and Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs) are being increasingly adopted for their improved safety features and efficiency. PWRs are expected to remain the dominant segment through 2030.🏗️ Market Segmentation Highlights🔩 By Equipment Type:Auxiliary Equipment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain dominance.Island Equipment supports the reactor island including steam generators and pressurizers.⚛️ By Reactor Type:Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) led the market in 2020 and is forecast to continue its lead.Other reactor types include PHWR, BWR, GCR, LWGR, and advanced reactor designs.🌍 Regional Insights🌏 Asia-Pacific Leads the MarketAsia-Pacific held the highest revenue share in 2020, driven by:Large-scale energy needs in India and ChinaSmog and pollution pushing for cleaner alternativesStrong government backing for nuclear projectsProcure This Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3OLy5CS 🛠️ Material and Safety StandardsStructural materials used in nuclear reactors must:Resist radiation damage including swelling, embrittlement, and creepOffer high thermal conductivity and low neutron absorptionMeet high mechanical performance under extreme heat and pressureSuch performance standards are crucial for reactor longevity and safety.💥 Impact of COVID-19 on the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment MarketThe pandemic caused:Temporary halts in construction projects across the U.S., China, France, UK, and UAESupply chain disruptions and labor shortagesReduced electricity demand globally — U.S. power demand dropped by 3%, while France saw up to a 20% declineDespite these setbacks, nuclear demand remained more stable than oil due to its base-load nature and crucial role in national grids.🔮 Future Outlook and OpportunitiesWith global climate policies pushing toward net-zero emissions, nuclear energy is expected to play a strategic role in energy portfolios. With global climate policies pushing toward net-zero emissions, nuclear energy is expected to play a strategic role in energy portfolios. Investments in advanced reactor technology, modular reactors, and fusion research are creating new growth opportunities for the nuclear power plant and equipment market.Additionally, the shift toward sustainable materials for reactor construction and growing private-public partnerships are expected to accelerate deployment.🧾 Key Players in the Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment MarketMajor companies driving innovation and growth:BWX Technologies, Inc.General ElectricToshiba International CorporationROSATOMMitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Larsen & Toubro LimitedDongfang Electric Co., Ltd.Doosan CorporationKorea Electric Power CorporationShanghai ALSTOM SAGet a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/970 🔚 ConclusionThe nuclear power plant and equipment market is poised for sustainable growth fueled by:Rising clean energy demandTechnological innovationExpanding global electricity needsWith Asia-Pacific leading the charge and supportive government policies worldwide, the sector is set to play a pivotal role in the global clean energy future. 