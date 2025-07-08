Submit Release
Colle AI Streamlines Interface Design for Multichain Deployment Speed

Colle AI

New UI enhancements improve workflow efficiency and accelerate NFT publishing across blockchain networks

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT creation platform, has introduced a major update to its user interface, streamlining the design and deployment experience for creators and developers. The update simplifies navigation, accelerates workflow speed, and improves asset visibility—helping users deploy NFTs more efficiently across chains like Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.

The redesigned interface includes a dynamic layout with modular panels, faster load times, and smart component grouping to reduce friction at every step of the creative process. Users can now access real-time previews, cross-chain configuration tools, and batch deployment functions from a single, unified dashboard—shortening the time between design and on-chain minting.

Colle AI’s AI-powered backend further enhances the new interface with intelligent prompts, predictive metadata inputs, and optimized routing suggestions based on project parameters. These smart features help automate complex decisions and ensure that NFTs are formatted correctly for each chain with minimal manual input.

This UI upgrade marks a significant leap forward in Colle AI’s mission to empower creators with high-speed, user-friendly tools for building at scale in the Web3 space. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and intelligent design, Colle AI continues to lead in intuitive NFT infrastructure.

About Colle AI
Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
email us here

