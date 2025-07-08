White-label WordPress Platform Enables Agencies to Offer Fully Managed WordPress Hosting Under Their Own Brand

Wordpress reseller hosting Rad Web Hosting is a leading provider of cloud services. Rad Web Hosting has been a leading provider of websites, hosting, cloud and dedicated server hosting since 2014.

Rad Web Hosting launches white-label WordPress reseller hosting platform that enables agencies to offer fully managed WordPress hosting under their own brand.

With this launch, we’re giving agencies a way to eliminate technical roadblocks, improve client satisfaction and create new recurring revenue streams, while keeping their own branding front and center” — Scott Claeys, CEO and Founder of Rad Web Hosting

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rad Web Hosting , a provider of digital solutions for creative agencies and freelancers, has launched a white-label WordPress reseller hosting platform that enables agencies to offer lightning-fast, fully managed WordPress hosting under their own brand.The new platform includes 1-click deployments, automated offsite backups, professional email hosting, and LiteSpeed Enterprise performance—delivering up to 25 times faster load times for WordPress and WooCommerce sites.“With this launch, we’re giving agencies a way to eliminate technical roadblocks, improve client satisfaction and create new monthly recurring revenue streams—all while keeping their own branding front and center,” said Scott Claeys, CEO and Founder of Rad Web Hosting.The white-label hosting service is designed specifically for agencies and freelancers managing multiple client sites. Features include:• One-click staging, cloning, and push-to-production• Pre-loaded theme and plugin bundles on install• Automated backups with granular, single-file restore• Built-in business email hosting and automated SSL• Real-time malware scanning with auto-healing• Fully configurable auto-updates for WordPress core, plugins and themes• Redis object caching and LiteSpeed Web Server for speed optimization Zero-downtime migration handled by an expert teamTo date, Rad Web Hosting has completed more than 10,000 WordPress migrations on behalf of agency partners. The new platform aims to scale that success across a wider network of creative and marketing teams seeking technical relief and performance upgrades.The service is available now, with free onboarding and no long-term contracts. Agencies can set their own prices and offer the hosting under their own brand, with full control over the client relationship.For more information or to sign up, visit: https://radwebhosting.com/agency-reseller About Rad Web HostingRad Web Hosting is a digital solutions provider specializing in white-label hosting and automation tools for web design, development, and marketing agencies. The company helps agencies scale smarter by offering performance-driven infrastructure under their own brand.

