Roving closure for filming on H-3 Wednesday, July 9

Posted on Jul 7, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential delays for film work on the H-3 Freeway Hālawa/Honolulu bound between the Kāne‘ohe Bay Lookout and the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels from 4 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9.

During the permitted time, a film crew will be performing stunt work requiring a rolling stop. Special duty police will travel between the film crew and regular traffic for safety. No lanes will be coned off, but this may slow the flow of traffic to 30 mph. The permit provisions allow for no more than 4-5 passes between 4-8:30 a.m.

Short holds of no more than 3-5 minutes may also take place to allow the film crew to safely enter the freeway.

HDOT is permitting this work to support the local film industry.

