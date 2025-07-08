Beat the Heat: Ireland Emerges as Summer’s Coolest Escape Amid Europe’s Heatwave

Sheep on an Irish Hill Side By Jeff Colhoun - JetsetterGuide.com Jetsetter Guide

As Europe experiences heatwaves, Jetsetter Guide showcases Ireland's temperate climate, rich culture, and unique adventures as the perfect summer getaway.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With heatwaves sending thermometers soaring above 40°C across continental Europe, Ireland is positioning itself as a refreshingly cool alternative for summer travel. JetsetterGuide.com, a leading online travel publication, has released a new feature by travel writer and photographer Jeff Colhoun, who recently toured Ireland in partnership with the Irish Tourism Board, highlighting the Emerald Isle as an offbeat summer escape for those seeking to beat the heat. The article, entitled “Sweating Through Summer? Ireland’s Got You Covered (Literally)!” underscores how Ireland’s temperate weather and rich attractions offer relief and adventure in equal measure.

Ireland’s Summer Appeal at a Glance:

Mild, Comfortable Weather: While cities like Rome and Madrid bake in temperatures exceeding 100°F, Ireland’s average summer temperatures range from a pleasant 60–70°F (15–21°C). Even amid Europe’s extreme heat (with highs reaching 46°C on the continent), Irish highs hover near 20°C, often accompanied by refreshing breezes and the occasional light rain. Travelers can explore without risking heatstroke, swapping sunburns for sweaters and sunscreen for an umbrella.

Affordable Access: Traveling to Ireland is more budget-friendly this year. Thanks to competitive airfares, transatlantic flights to Dublin have been spotted for under $300 round-trip, and numerous deals pop up on fare finders like Skyscanner and Google Flights. Budget-friendly airfare means escaping to Ireland’s cool climate won’t break the bank.

Outdoor Adventures (No Overheating Required): From hiking Killarney National Park to surfing at Bundoran Beach, Ireland is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts, minus the intense summer sun. The country’s famed green landscapes thrive in the cooler summer, making activities like cycling the Connemara trails or kayaking on a serene County Kerry lake comfortably enjoyable even at midday. Golfers, too, can tee off at world-class courses (think Royal Portrush or Ballybunion) without the usual swelter.

Vibrant Festivals & Culture – Minus the Heat: Ireland’s event calendar is packed with summer festivals where having fun doesn’t mean overheating. In July, the Galway International Arts Festival fills city streets with music and art, and come late August, the Electric Picnic music and arts festival draws crowds to revel in mild weather under the Irish sky. History and arts enthusiasts can savor the Kilkenny Arts Festival in August – all jacket-weather friendly. And every evening, lively pubs and street performances from Dublin to Doolin keep the cultural temperature high while the actual temperatures stay cool.

Hearty Cuisine & Cozy Evenings: Cooler days call for comfort food, and Ireland delivers. Travelers can indulge in steaming bowls of traditional Irish stew, fresh-caught seafood chowder, and crusty soda bread. Charming eateries and local markets (like Cork’s famous English Market) serve up farm-fresh produce and artisan cheeses – perfect for a picnic or a hearty meal that warms you from within. Come nightfall, instead of cranking an air-conditioner; visitors can don a light sweater and enjoy Ireland’s long twilight hours, perhaps with a pint of Guinness in hand, comfortably appreciating the crisp night air.

“Ireland felt like a breath of fresh air,” said Jeff Colhoun, Managing Editor of Jetsetter Guide, who recently traveled through Ireland with support from Tourism Ireland. “While the rest of Europe was sweltering, I was hiking emerald-green hills and exploring lively villages without breaking a sweat. From the misty Cliffs of Moher to Dublin’s cozy pubs, every experience was enjoyable because the weather was on my side. It’s the perfect antidote to a heatwave summer.”

Colhoun’s feature paints a picture of an Irish summer as the ultimate refuge for those tired of battling the heat. Travelers can “dive into Dublin” – ducking into the cool, cavernous halls of the Guinness Storehouse or enjoying the shade of Trinity College’s Old Library (home of the Book of Kells) – and stroll through the capital’s vibrant Temple Bar district without wilting in the sun. Along Ireland’s rugged west coast, iconic sights like the Cliffs of Moher offer jaw-dropping views and breezy selfie opportunities (no sweat beads or heat haze to worry about). At the same time, surfers in County Donegal’s Atlantic waves find the water “just right” with a wetsuit on. Even Ireland’s occasional rain is a welcome contrast for many travelers: a light drizzle can rejuvenate the senses, and rainbows often follow to reward those who don’t mind a bit of weather. This summer push for Ireland aligns with a broader trend: travelers are seeking cooler climates and “hidden gem” destinations as global heatwaves make typical holidays less appealing. In fact, Tourism Ireland’s new “Ireland Unrushed” campaign is tapping into the same idea, promoting Ireland as “the perfect destination to slow down and connect with nature, culture, and communities.” A haven for those who prefer exploration over perspiration. Ireland’s tourism officials note that many overseas visitors who choose non-sun vacations do so to enjoy immersive experiences and nature, something Ireland offers in spades. From ancient monastic sites like Glendalough, nestled in lush valleys, to quaint villages such as Adare with its storybook thatched cottages, Ireland invites travelers to discover its charms at a relaxed pace and without the need for air conditioning.

The timing is perfect. With Europe facing extreme heat, Ireland’s mild summer weather is becoming a popular alternative. Travel providers are seeing an increase in interest, with more inquiries about Irish getaways and discussions in travel forums about swapping Mediterranean trips for Irish road trips. Local businesses are preparing to welcome these summer visitors, expanding tour offerings and pub garden seating (with blankets for cooler nights) to showcase their hospitality.

Jetsetter Guide’s article not only lists Ireland’s cool advantages but also encourages travelers to act. With flight deals abundant and a calendar full of “cool” events – literally and figuratively – would-be vacationers are urged to consider an Irish escape now, at the height of summer. “Ditch the sunblock, pack a rain jacket, and embrace the Irish summer,” Colhoun writes, inviting readers to experience the joy of comfortable exploration. For those interested in learning more or planning a trip, the full Jetsetter Guide feature, “Sweating Through Summer? Ireland’s Got You Covered (Literally)!”

