WVU Neuroscience Chair, Dr. Randy Nelson, Reveals Hidden Dangers of Artificial Light at Night in Groundbreaking Research

About

Genomic Press is at the forefront of neuroscience publishing, specializing in fundamental, translational, and clinical neuroscience, behavioral research, and genomics. Our journals, led by esteemed scholars - including a Nobel laureate and several members of prestigious National Academies - employ rigorous peer review to ensure the highest scientific standards. Through partnerships like EurekAlert! (AAAS) and innovative digital publishing platforms, our open-access research reaches over 2,500 media outlets in 30+ languages. We streamline the publishing process while amplifying scientific impact worldwide. Be sure to visit our News section for the latest highlights and progress across our journals.

