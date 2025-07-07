Climate 101: An Interactive Dictionary About Climate Change is here!

4 July 2025 , Geneva, Switzerland - Understanding climate change terminology can be challenging. From mitigation to just transition and carbon markets, these concepts are central to climate action but often difficult to grasp. To make these key terms more accessible, UN CC: Learn and UNDP Climate Promise have launched Climate 101: An Interactive Dictionary about Climate Change—a new interactive resource designed to demystify climate jargon in a fun and engaging way.

Inspired by UNDP’s Climate Dictionary, Climate 101 covers 27 essential climate change terms, offering straightforward definitions alongside interactive learning tools such as case studies, videos, exercises, and more. The resource also adopts the Climate Dictionary’s unique branding, featuring visually striking collages that bring these terms to life.

This initiative is the result of a collaboration between UN CC: Learn and UNDP Climate Promise, with the two organizations working together since early 2024 to develop this tool. The goal is to provide learners—whether students, professionals, policymakers, or the general public—with an accessible way to navigate the language of climate change and understand its implications for climate action.

Since its launch, Climate 101 has already attracted over 1,000 views in just three weeks, reflecting a strong interest in making climate knowledge more accessible. Throughout the learning experience, users are also encouraged to dive deeper into each term through additional resources from UN CC: Learn and UNDP Climate Promise, helping them build a more comprehensive understanding of climate action.

Start exploring Climate 101 today and take your climate knowledge to the next level!