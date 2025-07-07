Minnesota DNR invites people to share pheasant and turkey observations (published July 7, 2025)

Minnesotans are encouraged to report observations of ring-necked pheasants and wild turkeys in a citizen science effort by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

People can report any pheasant and turkeys they see in the wild now through Sunday, Aug. 31. Information from the reports will help the DNR monitor pheasant and turkey population trends, evaluate conservation efforts and make decisions about harvest regulations.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, people can enter information on the DNR website.