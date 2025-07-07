Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,652 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota DNR invites people to share pheasant and turkey observations (published July 7, 2025)

Minnesotans are encouraged to report observations of ring-necked pheasants and wild turkeys in a citizen science effort by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

People can report any pheasant and turkeys they see in the wild now through Sunday, Aug. 31. Information from the reports will help the DNR monitor pheasant and turkey population trends, evaluate conservation efforts and make decisions about harvest regulations.

Using a mobile device or desktop computer, people can enter information on the DNR website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minnesota DNR invites people to share pheasant and turkey observations (published July 7, 2025)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more