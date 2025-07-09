Sohail Gilani Launches New Kitchen Guard Franchise in Chicago

Gilani brings both entrepreneurial spirit and community commitment to his new role as the owner of Kitchen Guard servicing Chicago Central, Chicago North, Schaumburg, Aurora and Joliet. Kitchen Guard is known nationwide for upholding rigorous quality standards, environmentally friendly cleaning practices, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The new franchise is fully operational and accepting new clients across the Chicagoland area. Restaurant operators are encouraged to schedule a complimentary safety inspection to learn more about how Kitchen Guard can help keep their facilities safe and compliant.

Fast-Growing B2B Franchise Offers Premium Commercial Kitchen Exhaust Cleaning and Fire Safety Services to Help Keep Local Restaurants Fire-Safe and Compliant

Bringing a Kitchen Guard franchise to my hometown of Chicago is an exciting opportunity to protect and deliver a critical and highly regulated premium service to food-service facilities in the region.” — Sohail Gilani, Owner, Kitchen Guard of Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, one of the fastest-growing commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire protection service providers in the U.S., is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise in the Chicagoland area, led by established business owner Sohail Gilani.

With a strong background in IT telecom and franchise business operations and a passion for service excellence, Gilani brings both entrepreneurial spirit and community commitment to his new role as the owner of Kitchen Guard servicing Chicago Central, Chicago North, Schaumburg, Aurora and Joliet. The new Kitchen Guard will provide a full range of professional cleaning services, including commercial kitchen hood cleaning, grease removal, exhaust system maintenance, fire suppression system inspection, and NFPA-compliant fire safety solutions.

“Bringing a Kitchen Guard franchise to my hometown of Chicago is an exciting opportunity to protect Chicagoland and deliver a critical and highly regulated premium service to restaurants, schools, hotels, and other food-service facilities in the region,” said Gilani. “Our mission is simple: to protect businesses, staff, and their patrons by keeping their commercial kitchen clean, compliant, and safe from fire hazards.”

Kitchen Guard is known nationwide for upholding rigorous quality standards, environmentally friendly cleaning practices, and commitment to customer satisfaction. The Chicago franchise will uphold these values while providing tailored services for the unique needs of businesses throughout the area.

“Sohail’s leadership and business acumen as an information technology analyst and a nearly 20-year Subway franchisee makes him a tremendous addition to the Kitchen Guard family,” said John Conway, Director of Franchise Support at Kitchen Guard Home Office in Escondido, California, where the brand was founded in 2009. “We’re confident that under his direction, Kitchen Guard will set a new standard for excellence in kitchen safety and fire prevention.”

The new franchise is fully operational and accepting new clients across the Chicagoland area. Restaurant operators and owners as well as kitchen managers are encouraged to schedule a complimentary safety inspection to learn more about how Kitchen Guard can help keep their facilities safe and compliant.

For more information about Kitchen Guard of Chicago and its services, please contact Sohail Gilani at 847-721-6540 or by email at sgilani@kitchenguard.com.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard is a premier provider of commercial hood and kitchen exhaust cleaning services in more than 79 territories across the United States. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in kitchens across a variety of industries, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and more. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from hood cleaning and filter exchanges to green steam cleaning and repairs, all adhering to NFPA 96 standards. Its team of certified technicians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service around the clock, with 24/7 emergency support available. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen’s safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence. For more information, visit KitchenGuard.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

