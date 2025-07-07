From Battlefield Mentor to Federal Innovator: A DoD SkillBridge Journey That Rewrote the Playbook

When leadership is your legacy, the mission never really ends—it just evolves.

Kevin Gilson

For U.S. Army veteran Kevin Gilson, the most rewarding part of his military career was not just about combat readiness or tactical operations. It was about developing Soldiers, shaping futures, and mentoring the next generation through hands-on instruction and real-world preparation. As an Engineer–Explosive Ordnance Clearance Agent and an Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T), he empowered others to meet the highest standards of excellence—lessons he would soon apply in an unexpected new mission.

Gilson’s next mission began with SkillBridge, a Department of Defense (DoD) internship program that connects transitioning service members with civilian career opportunities. And it would lead him to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), where the impact of his leadership would grow even deeper.

After two underwhelming job interviews in the private sector, he realized he needed more than just a paycheck—he needed a purpose. Turning to LinkedIn, he discovered Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager (VEPM), and reached out.

Within two weeks, he had three interviews across CBP thanks to Jack’s direct assistance. One role stood out: an internship within the Office of Information and Technology—an opportunity to shape strategy at the national level.

From day one of his internship, the environment felt different.

“Senior executives took time to invest in me personally,” he said. “That kind of mentorship and collaboration was unlike anything I’d experienced in the military.”

During his DoD SkillBridge internship, Gilson did more than just observe—he led. Tasked with building CBP’s Information Technology Governance Framework, he delivered a project that was greenlit by the Chief Information Officer within months. This wasn’t just a placeholder internship. It was a proving ground.

What made the DoD SkillBridge program so powerful was its efficiency. There were no USAJOBS hurdles, no need to outcompete 300+ candidates. Gilson’s resume was shared once. From there, doors opened—first to the DoD SkillBridge internship, then to a permanent GS-13 role with the agency, then to his current GS-14 leadership position.

“My internship gave hiring managers a direct look at my capabilities,” he said. “And when a full-time role opened up, my transition was immediate.”

One of Gilson’s favorite quotes is from entrepreneur Chris Grosser: "Opportunities don't happen. You create them."

It is a philosophy Gilson has turned into a career. With strategic networking, education, and relentless initiative, he has shown how a transitioning service member can go from terminal leave to executive-level influence—without skipping a beat.

Gilson’s advice for service members considering DoD SkillBridge opportunities:

Start Early: “Give yourself at least 24 months before separation. CBP requires a full background investigation, even if you already hold DoD clearances.”

Be Proactive: “Don’t wait for roles to open. Reach out. Ask questions. Create your opportunity.”

Engage Fully: “Use your internship to learn the agency’s language, culture, and processes. It’ll pay off immediately.”

His DoD SkillBridge journey was more than just a smooth transition—it was a transformation, setting a new standard for what is possible when veterans take their next mission into their own hands.

CBP is proud to support dedicated veterans like Gilson in their continued commitment to serving and protecting our nation.

If you are ready to take the next step in your career through the DoD SkillBridge program, contact Jeffrey Jack, CBP national VEPM, at Jeffrey.R.Jack@cbp.dhs.gov.