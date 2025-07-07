1 Percent Lists Scenic City Opens in Chattanooga, Offering Homeowners Thousands in Savings

1 Percent Lists Scenic City is now open in Chattanooga. This discount real estate brokerage helps homeowners save thousands with a low 1% listing fee.

Our mission is to provide homeowners with a smarter, more affordable way to sell their homes.” — Eric Tidmore

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Percent Lists Scenic City, a revolutionary discount real estate brokerage, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Chattanooga. Launched in early 2025, the brokerage is poised to disrupt the local real estate market by offering homeowners significant savings without compromising on service. The new location is at 4151 Ringgold Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412.Owned and operated by the experienced husband-and-wife team, Eric and Liz Tidmore, 1 Percent Lists Scenic City provides full-service real estate services for a fraction of the traditional cost. As a discount real estate broker , they list homes for a 1% fee, a stark contrast to the typical 3% listing commission. This innovative model allows homeowners to save thousands of dollars in equity when selling their property. Eric Tidmore , a lifelong resident of Chattanooga with over 12 years of real estate experience, brings a wealth of local market knowledge and a proven track record of success. His deep roots in the community, combined with his extensive background in property inspection and real estate investment, make him a trusted advocate for his clients."We are thrilled to bring the 1 Percent Lists model to our hometown of Chattanooga," said Eric Tidmore. "Our mission is to provide homeowners with a smarter, more affordable way to sell their homes. We believe that sellers shouldn't have to pay exorbitant fees to get top-notch service and achieve their real estate goals. With our 1% listing fee, the savings for our clients are substantial, and we're committed to delivering exceptional results."Adding to their unique offerings, 1 Percent Lists Scenic City also provides a "Guaranteed Offer" program. This option gives sellers the peace of mind of a certain sale, eliminating the uncertainties of the traditional market. Homeowners can receive a competitive, no-obligation cash offer on their home, providing a streamlined and hassle-free selling experience.Liz Tidmore, Co-Owner and Director of Operations, ensures a smooth and stress-free process for every client. Her dedication to client satisfaction and operational excellence is a cornerstone of the company's commitment to service."Our focus is on the client experience," stated Eric Tidmore. "From our initial consultation to the closing table, we are dedicated to providing transparent, professional, and personalized service. We leverage our local expertise and innovative marketing strategies to ensure our clients' properties get maximum exposure and sell for the best possible price."For more information about 1 Percent Lists Scenic City and their services, please visit their website at https://sell4one.com/ or call 423-355-5478.About 1 Percent Lists Scenic City: 1 Percent Lists Scenic City is a full-service, discount real estate brokerage located in Chattanooga, TN. Owned by Eric and Liz Tidmore, the company is dedicated to helping homeowners save thousands of dollars in real estate commissions by offering a 1% listing fee. With a focus on client satisfaction and leveraging extensive local market knowledge, 1 Percent Lists Scenic City provides a modern, affordable, and effective solution for buying and selling homes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.