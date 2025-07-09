HIP Video Promo Presents: Christian Love releases new music video 'Sum Sum Summer'

Christian Love Strikes Perfect Balance Between Honoring Musical Legacy and Forging His Own Path Forward in Brand New Anthem

CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Love’s story is rooted in musical greatness. He’s a living example of how a musical legacy can not only spark inspiration but also keep the current of innovation flowing. His father is Mike Love of The Beach Boys. The iconic band has left an indelible mark on music across the globe—introducing the world to a new kind of rock that was youthful, sophisticated, and distinctly Southern Californian. Growing up in Santa Barbara, CA, with his father allowed Christian to embrace the very sun-soaked idyll that The Beach Boys inspired, gravitating towards surfing, volleyball, and, of course, music.

With a legacy that looms this large, Christian strikes a delicate balance between paying homage to The Beach Boys' harmonic, shimmering vibrations and charting his own musical course. His buoyant songcraft refracts the mellow exuberance of the California coast—a fabled place that walks the line between fact and fiction—with the crucial addition of an infectious burst of adrenaline. Having fronted several bands since beginning his musical career as a teenager, his music blends elements of jangle, reggae, pop, and more, all in pursuit of setting a new benchmark for what modern rock can be. Since 2005, Christian has joined his father, Mike, Bruce Johnston, and an unparalleled rotating lineup of musicians onstage with The Beach Boys Touring Band, helping bring rays of sunshine to cities across the globe and celebrating musical ingenuity at its finest.

Having been ensconced in the musical world since childhood, it’s only natural that the sun-drenched ease of The Beach Boys’ artistry finds its way into Love’s songcraft. “Sum Sum Summer” is a perfect demonstration of Christian’s sense of balance and finesse. Originally featured on Christian’s 2023 acclaimed album Only Alibis, fans can indulge in this special collaboration, which combines the talents of not just one but several second-generation musicians. Bolstered by Christian’s smooth and earnest vocals, the track weaves together the savvy of guitarist Elliot Easton (The Cars), drummer Phil Jones (Tom Petty), and vocalist Matt Jardine—a childhood friend, fellow son of original Beach Boys member Al Jardine, and former member of The Beach Boys Touring Band— evoking a nostalgic atmosphere with a modern polish.

Those in the know likely aren’t surprised to see a directing credit from John Stamos on the “Sum Sum Summer” music video. As a musician and superfan, Stamos has long been affiliated with The Beach Boys. He performed on stage with them as a guest musician as early as 1986 and was even featured in—and directed—a few Beach Boys music videos. Stamos’s close involvement with the band made him a perfect fit to bring Christian’s vision to life. “Knowing Christian most of his life, it’s been amazing to watch him grow into a talented singer-songwriter and performer,” says Stamos. It’s clear he truly believed in the project, taking the time to curate, overlay, and reimagine the unmistakable poolside aesthetic that became synonymous with The Beach Boys' image. The visual feels like stepping right into the middle of a lively performance, giving viewers a front row seat to Christian’s magnetic stage presence and genuine passion. As he strums his guitar from the seats of an ornate theater, watching himself and his father share the mic on stage, it’s like witnessing the baton being passed in real time, as Christian continues to leave a lasting legacy of his own.

