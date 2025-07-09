HIP Video Promo Presents: Iyuana releases new music video for 'RIDIN & SLIDIN'

New Single Captures the Buzzing Energy of Summer with Distinctive Southern Charm and Infectious Groove

GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iyuana is not just any “Arkansas Woman”—she’s a musical innovator, spirit raiser, and living proof that where one comes from doesn’t limit where they can go. Raised and based in West Memphis—a suburb just over the Tennessee border in Arkansas—she’s been deeply immersed in Memphis' rich musical history and legacy since childhood. Encouraged by a household where blues, old-school R&B, and gospel were always part of the atmosphere, she sang her first solo at just five years old (“The Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston, no less), and the rest is history. There’s no one quite like her in the down-south soul scene today: a proud southern artist committed to cultivating an original sound that breaks the glass ceiling, defying the constraints of both genre and expectation. She channels unwavering enthusiasm into everything she creates, and her tracks carry an unmistakable power to uplift fans of all ages and backgrounds. Despite building a strong local following over the last few years, she’s now more ready than ever to step onto the global stage. With a newly signed record deal, the timing is perfect for her to spread her wings and soar, embracing higher highs, deeper depths, and boundless potential in her musical journey and beyond.

Naturally, “Ridin & Slidin” is a people mover—a shimmering anthem with magnetic allure that’s equally as easy to enjoy as impossible to ignore. Effortlessly buoyant, this groove captures the buzzing energy of summertime with a distinct southern flair. Audiences who close their eyes might find themselves in the middle of a hazy saloon, boots scuffing the floor as the rhythm sweeps them off their feet. Floating like a warm summer breeze, light yet grounded, Iyuana’s vocals radiate an easygoing confidence that feels incredibly welcoming, as if she’s waving a hand to beckon listeners to join in on the fun. Each element is carefully layered to heighten the excitement—a propulsive bassline, floaty guitar riffs, and funky horns come together in joyful harmony. Through it all, one sentiment rings loud and clear: this is a celebration. Brimming with universal appeal, this agent of joy, enthusiasm, and togetherness is destined to carry waves of movers, groovers, riders, and sliders straight to the dance floor—no matter where or who they are. And as Iyuana promises, “the fun just goes on and on.”

The “Ridin & Slidin” music video takes the enthusiastic spirit of the track and plugs it into an amplifier, broadcasting good vibrations for all to enjoy. Iyuana’s drive for limitlessness extends into every facet of her artistry, including dance. This track was practically begging to have its line dance, and as a lifelong dancer, Iyuana knew exactly how to bring that vision to life. Filmed in the heart of her hometown, this visual captures more than just a lively community gathering or a “family reunion.” It delivers exactly what the song promises: a crowd of people coming together to move, groove, and have a great time. But beneath the fun, they’re coming together to share something special. The “Ridin' & Slidin” line dance was intentionally choreographed to be accessible for everyone. Whether it’s someone’s first or thousandth time on the floor, its irresistible pull will have them out there after just a few beats—stomping their feet, shaking their hips, and whooping with joy. The smiles on everyone’s faces say it all. Iyuana brings the good times wherever she goes. And in her latest chapter, she’s standing as a beacon of pure positivity, stepping fully into a creative realm where brighter days are always guaranteed.

More Iyuana at HIP Video Promo

More Iyuana on Instagram

More Iyuana on TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.