Maluhia Road at Kaumualiʻi Highway closed on July 12

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users Maluhia Road will be closed at Kaumualiʻi Highway on Saturday, July 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to prepare for the Kōloa Plantation Days celebration. Highway users will be directed to Kōloa Road to access Kōloa town.

Message boards are posted along Kaumualiʻi Highway in both directions to remind highway users of the closure. For weekly lane closures on Kaua‘i visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

