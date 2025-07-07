West Covina Unified School District Honored as San Gabriel Valley Favorite Once Again

This is a tremendous honor that underscores the dedication of our teachers, staff, administrators, and families who work tirelessly to create outstanding learning opportunities for every student” — Dr. Emy Flores

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District ( WCUSD ) is proud to announce that it has once again been voted a San Gabriel Valley Favorite by the community members of West Covina and readers of the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. This recognition highlights the District’s continued commitment to academic excellence, innovative programs, and strong partnerships with families and the community.“This is a tremendous honor that underscores the dedication of our teachers, staff, administrators, and families who work tirelessly to create outstanding learning opportunities for every student,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “Being recognized again by our community affirms that our collective efforts are making a meaningful difference.”The San Gabriel Valley Favorite distinction is awarded to organizations and businesses that earn broad support and appreciation from local residents. WCUSD continues to stand out for its rigorous academics, award-winning arts and athletics, and comprehensive support services.“Our District’s success is built on collaboration, shared vision, and a deep commitment to our students,” said Board of Education President Joe Magallanes. “This recognition belongs to everyone in the WCUSD community. Together, we are building a district we can all be proud of.”West Covina Unified is recognized throughout the region for its innovative practices and commitment to preparing all students for college, career, and life.For more information about WCUSD and its programs, please visit www.wcusd.org

