SmartLabels Launches New Feature to Duplicate and Print Existing Labels

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartLabels is excited to announce a brand-new feature designed to make home organization even easier: the ability to duplicate and print your existing SmartLabels directly from the app!With this new functionality, users can select any previously scanned label from a list or scan a physical SmartLabel to generate a printable PDF. The PDF is formatted to align with the same label sheets used for official SmartLabels. Making it easy to create additional copies for plastic storage bins, moving boxes, or for backup use.“This update is all about convenience,” said David Hewlett, Owner of SmartLabels. “Now, our users can ensure every side of their containers are clearly labeled, and never worry about which side of a container has the label on it. As we always say—your future self will thank you!”How It Works:- Choose a SmartLabel from your main labels page or scan the label directly.- The SmartLabel app emails you a link to download a preformatted printable PDF.- Print the labels using standard printers, either on paper or on blank labels available for purchase on our website.This new feature is available to all users, including those on the Free Plan. While SmartLabels has conducted extensive testing across various devices and printers, users are advised that printer alignment may vary slightly. However, both the QR code and four-character code will consistently appear within the label area for accurate scanning.To get started, users can purchase a pack of blank SmartLabels from the SmartLabels website or print on regular paper and affix the duplicates on your bins with tape or adhesive.Get your blank label pack today and start duplicating with ease!For more information or to explore this new feature, visit www.qrsmartlabels.com

