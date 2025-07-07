Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE BOX ELDER COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: July 7, 2025

Box Elder County, Utah—The Box Elder County Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Box Elder County, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Kevin Christensen who resigned in March.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and city of residence:

• Dustin D. Ericson, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of North Logan,

• Tyler W. Holmes, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Farr West, and

• Bryan J. Memmott, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Plain City, South Ogden, South Weber, Uintah and Woods Cross, resident of Fruit Heights.

A comment period will be held through July 17, 2025. Once application materials are provided to the county commission, it will have 30 days to make a final selection. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at  jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #

