BrickTech Publishes New Article on Essential Cybersecurity Practices for Regulatory Compliance

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrickTech, Central Florida’s trusted provider of managed IT services, has released a new article titled "The Role of Cybersecurity in Achieving Regulatory Compliance for Small Businesses." The article highlights critical strategies small businesses can use to meet compliance requirements, such as HIPAA and GDPR, while safeguarding their data and operations.

"Compliance is a significant concern for small businesses, particularly as regulations become more complex," said Mike Jenkins, President of BrickTech. "Our latest article provides clear guidelines on cybersecurity practices essential for achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance."

Key recommendations from the article include:

•Implementing Access Controls: Limiting data access and using multi-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized access.

•Comprehensive Documentation: Maintaining detailed records of policies, procedures, and security incidents.

•Regular Proactive Monitoring: Deploying continuous monitoring to quickly identify and respond to potential threats.

•Meeting Regulatory Standards: Ensuring IT infrastructure aligns with specific compliance requirements.

"Businesses must integrate cybersecurity deeply into their compliance strategies," Jenkins added. "This article provides practical insights to help small businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes with confidence."

About BrickTech:

BrickTech is the go-to IT partner for small businesses, providing a transformative Business Health Ecosystem that delivers comprehensive Managed IT Support, Cybersecurity, and Productivity Optimization. Our service model ensures tech needs are met with unmatched precision and foresight, allowing customers to focus on growth. Through our phased deployment, BrickTech adapts to each unique business’ pace, making advanced technology effortlessly accessible. With BrickTech, clients gain more than IT support, they gain a partner dedicated to powering progress™ and elevating efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

