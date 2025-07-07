Philippines: Supporting displaced families in Maguindanao del Sur

“The families have faced many challenges since they were displaced last year due to armed conflict.

We hope that the assistance they have received could help pave the path to their recovery,” said Rim

Hajji, head of the ICRC’s office in Cotabato.

Many residents in Maguindanao del Sur have lost their jobs and sources of livelihoods due to fighting,

which have been happening since 2015. Perennial floodings and typhoons have worsened their living

conditions.





Rim Hajji (right), head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’ office in Cotabato, speaks with a resident of Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur during the dissemination of household items and hygiene kits. Photo: B. Sultan/ICRC

The cash grants amounting to Php 4,500 for every family could help pay for immediate needs such as

food while the household and hygiene items will help them as they remain in the evacuation center. The ICRC’s partner, the Philippine Red Cross, assisted during the distribution of the assistance.

In April, the ICRC also distributed cash grants and livelihood tools to more than 260 families in T’boli,

South Cotabato; cash grants and corn seeds to almost 70 people from Ampatuan, Maguindanao del

Sur; and five agricultural machines to more than 140 families in Tapurog, Lanao del Sur.

The ICRC is a neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian organization whose exclusively

humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations

of violence and to provide them with assistance, regardless of their political affiliation. It has the

mandate to promote knowledge and respect of IHL or the law of armed conflict.