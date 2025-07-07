EVSE Metrology Trainings are a Go!

Credit: Adobe Stock

OWM is ramping up a new series of metrology training for the testing and verification of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE). This August, in conjunction with the National Council of Weights and Measures, OWM will participate in a training for weights and measures inspections and Registered Service Agents. The event, which will be August 5-8, 2025 in Denver, is intended to prepare participants to take the Registered Service Agent or Inspector Exam. Topics will cover the NIST Handbook 44, including the General Code, Section 3.40 on EVSE, and other sections related to testing of EVSEs, and Examination Procedure Outline 30. Finally, participants will gain familiarity with EV chargers. David Sefcik, Loren Minnich, and Mike Stocker will all provide instruction in this course.

Together with NIST’s International and Academic Affairs Office, OWM is also preparing for a four-day workshop, September 23-26, 2025 for metrologists from National Metrology Institutes from the Interamerican System of Metrology (SIM). This workshop, which will be held at NIST’s Gaithersburg campus, will cover topics related to EVSE testing, as well as calibrations and traceability of these devices. The attendees will also discuss the state of EV and EVSE rollout in their home countries, share experiences with emerging regulations and testing, and assess calibration and traceability needs and approaches to ensure accuracy in device testing.

Please contact Mike Stocker (micheal.stocker [at] nist.gov (micheal[dot]stocker[at]nist[dot]gov)) or Katya Delak (katya.delak [at] nist.gov (katya[dot]delak[at]nist[dot]gov)) for more information.