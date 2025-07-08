How California-Based Fire Up Live 2025 Seeks to Redefine Modern Speaker Experience, Elevate Participants' Influence

Fire Up Live team and participants during a past event. Photo: Fire-Up Connect. Flyer with more details concerning Fire Up Live 2025. Flyer: Fire-Up Connect. Glenn Morshower, an internationally respected Actor and Performance & Mindset Coach, sharing his insights during Fire Up Live 2024. Photo: Fire-Up Connect.

Master money-making public speaking, get TEDx insights, build a marketable brand, and grow a speaker-driven business at Fire Up Live 2025.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Public speaking remains one of the most influential skills in leadership, branding, and business, but only a few are highly trained to do it with precision.The fast-approaching Fire Up Live 2025 is shaping up to be a dynamic, four-day, multi-city professional development experience designed for public speakers, thought leaders, creatives, and professionals ready to sharpen their message, amplify their visibility, expand their influence, and grow their impact.Hosted across three California cities from September 25 to 28, this multifaceted event brings together elite speaker training, business strategy, TEDx-level storytelling insights, and immersive creative expression.What makes this event distinct is its lineup of industry veterans and a structure built to inspire real transformation; Fire Up Live 2025 positions itself as a launchpad for authentic visibility, powerful branding, and measurable growth.Spanning Escondido, Temecula, and San Diego, this four-day event offers a rare fusion of elite speaker training, business mastery, TEDx insights, and fashion-forward creativity.Ultimately becoming more than a conference, Fire Up Live 2025 is a carefully designed catalyst for people ready to command the stage, grow their platform, and become unforgettable.At the helm is Marie Antonette Waite, a branding expert, entrepreneur, and founder of Fire-Up Connect, joined by Glenn Morshower, an internationally respected Actor and Performance & Mindset Coach; Steve Matley, a Real Estate Investment and Business Strategist; Manny Lopez, a globally recognized Business Strategist and TEDx Speaker; and Jim McLaughlin, a TEDx Public Speaker and thought leader.Together with a handpicked lineup of featured guests, these industry experts are braced to deliver one of the most intentional personal growth events of the year.Here's how the event will unveil:DAY 1 – VIP Speakers TrainingDay One kicks off with a high-caliber VIP Speakers Training program designed to help participants clarify their message, master their presence, and perform with purpose.Led by Glenn and Marie, this full-day training is an intensive learning lab for those seeking to master and advance their skills in professional speaking or expand their current voice into greater arenas.It will be hosted in The Centre, Diamond Ridge, Escondido, on September 25, from 9 AM to 5 PM. Participants seeking to be part of this high-level training program by Glenn should apply using the link above. Successful applicants will be contacted for more information.For general admission participants, a half-day experience is available from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, including access to select training and live sessions.Signed-up participants will receive practical training skills related to storytelling, body language, stage energy, corporate financial management, and personal branding, among others.Marie will guide the trainees through lessons from her recently published branding book "Who Do You Think You Are?", helping them refine how they are seen, heard, and remembered.Adding to the program will be Manny, who will deliver a game-changing session on monetization, without ads or cold outreach. His proven strategies for high-ticket collaboration and automated engagement offer a modern blueprint for speaker-preneurs and service-based leaders.Long-time TEDx curator Jim McLaughlin, who has organized TEDx events for over a decade, will share his expertise in preparing and presenting TEDx talks. This experience will be further developed on the third day, equipping the speakers with more knowledge and skills.The day also features a Live Speaking Opportunity in the afternoon, where the VIPs take the stage for presentations and receive on-the-spot feedback from the trainers.Meaningful conversations with speakers, guests, and business leaders will be held during the VIP Lunch Networking Session, sparking ideas and partnerships that outlive the event itself.DAY 2 – Real Estate, Effective Business Growth, and Speaker StrategyWhile many people speak, few know how to build wealth while doing it. That’s where Day 2 comes in.The Mastermind is dedicated to the financial and structural side of visibility, helping participants understand how to monetize their brand, invest smartly, and think like a strategist.The day's training will be on September 26 in Escondido, CA, at The Centre, Crown Point.Hosted by Steve, an expert real estate investor and business strategist, the Real Estate and Business Mastermind dives into how speakers and entrepreneurs can run their businesses effectively and grow their ventures strategically, whether they’re building on stage, online, or in properties.Trainees will explore real estate investment pathways, from ADUs and multi-family deals to creative financing and syndications, among others.The session also includes brand positioning workshops where speakers identify their niche, clarify their goals, and walk away with a roadmap toward greater market visibility.In the afternoon, the speakers on training will have a photo session with the trainers, elevating their corporate image, because influence begins with how one is perceived.General admission participants can also grab the opportunity by signing up and paying for the photo session.DAY 3 – TEDx Temecula ExperienceIn partnership with TEDx Temecula, Fire Up Live 2025 invites participants to Old Town Temecula Theater in Temecula, CA, on Sept 27, to learn from behind-the-scenes TEDx talks.Participants will witness live TEDx presentations, and then attend a special session led by the highly experienced Jim, who has been training TEDx speakers for years and curating TEDx events.This segment demystifies what it takes to deliver an “idea worth spreading”, from curating content to making it resonate with your audience while solving their problems.Jim will provide a powerful breakdown of the speaker selection process, the mindset required, speaker preparation, and how ordinary stories are elevated to global stages. A private TEDx Temecula lunch session will give participants direct access to behind-the-scenes insights and mentorship opportunities.Whether or not TEDx is the participants' end goal, the strategies to be shared are applicable across speaking, podcasting, and high-level storytelling.DAY 4 – The Fire-Up Wings Fashion ShowTo close the weekend, Fire Up Live 2025 takes a bold, creative turn with the Fire-Up Wings Fashion Show. This will be a celebration of confidence, self-expression, and identity.Hosted at the iconic San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park, this evening of Sept 28 will blend fashion, soul-jazz, art, and storytelling into a vibrant, never-to-forget finale.The event will feature a performance by Valerie Geason, a soulful jazz vocalist and former Miss Black USA.Her latest solo hit is "Simply Me", and her career includes performances for the Lakers and Spurs, Las Vegas showrooms, and opening acts for greats like Dizzy Gillespie and Mel Tormé.Spicing it up, there will be an evening gown and suit competition, adding flair and elegance to the final night’s celebration.The event is open to both general and VIP ticket holders.Vendor spaces are also available, offering businesses a unique way to showcase their offerings to a high-energy, high-visibility audience.Fire Up Live 2025 is built for those who want more clarity, a broader reach, and a greater impact.Fire Up Live 2025 welcomes speakers, coaches, investors, authors, creatives, professionals, and those in transition, anyone ready to expand their influence and income through purposeful visibility.Spaces for VIP speaker training, mastermind access, and fashion show seating are limited and filling fast. Get a Fire Up Live ticket by registering today to secure access to each experience and the private networking sessions.About Fire-Up ConnectFire-Up Connect is a California-based business training, leadership development, networking and branding platform committed to elevating professionals through education, collaboration, and visibility. Founded by Marie Antonette Waite, the organization brings together speakers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries in pursuit of transformation: personal, professional, and public. Through events like Fire Up Live, media production, and mastermind circles, Fire-Up Connect continues to build spaces where growth is inevitable, and influence is intentional. Learn more about them on https://fireupconnect.com/ To join Fire Up Live 2025, inquire, or connect with the curators, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.