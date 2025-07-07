QT Aerospace Elevates Global MRO Capabilities with New EASA Part 145 Certification

Dallas based, QT Aerospace received EASA 145 Certification expanding their repair capabilities

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Aerospace, a premier provider of MRO solutions, proudly announces it has been awarded EASA Part 145 Repair Station certification, significantly expanding its international maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.This certification joins QT Aerospace’s existing FAA Part 145 credentials (ST1R492K, empowering the company to perform full MRO operations on European-registered aircraft and components straight from its Dallas, Texas facility.Key Highlights:• Expanded access to European markets: EASA approval lets QT Aerospace service European-registered aircraft, aligning its service scope with FAA coverage.• Comprehensive composite and structural repair offerings: Capabilities include advanced composite structures/sheet-metal/bonding and emergency “quick-turn” services. Specialties include flight control surfaces and engine inlets, cowls and thrust reversers.• Strategic Dallas location: QT Aerospace’s facility at 8400 Directors Row is equipped for 24/7 AOG, ensuring rapid response and able to ship direct anywhere in the world."Our new EASA Part 145 certification is a major leap forward,” said Mark Lindley, Vice President at QT Aerospace. He further added, “combined with our FAA approval, this dual-cert status cements our position as a global MRO partner. Operators can now lean on us for seamless, compliant services—anywhere in the world.”About QT AerospaceQT Aerospace is a premier provider of airframe composite repair solutions, renowned for its commitment to excellence in the aviation industry. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, QT Aerospace specializes in delivering cutting-edge repair services that uphold the highest standards of quality and safety.With a focus on enhancing aircraft maintenance and reliability, QT Aerospace serves a diverse clientele within the regional aircraft market. The company's expertise in advanced composite repair techniques ensures that every aircraft serviced meets rigorous industry standards, contributing to improved performance and extended aircraft life.For more information, please contact:

