FEDCON Sounds Alarm for Small Businesses as Critical Data Disappears from Government Supplier Database

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading resource FEDCON which operates as FederalGovernment.info issued a critical notification to small businesses about disappearing information from their profiles in the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS). The disappearance of critical information from small business DSBS profiles threatens their visibility to federal contracting officers during the End-of-Year (EOFY) buying season.The DSBS Dilemma infographic from FEDCON explains how DSBS system changes cause essential business profile data to vanish. The alert indicates that DSBS users experience profile data loss because they make their SAM.gov profile available to the public.The removal of essential details happens because these critical details which contracting officers need for market research are being deleted. This includes:-Capabilities Narratives-NAICS Codes & Keywords-Physical Addresses & Contact Information-Past Performance records-Certification Expiration DatesThe federal marketplace faces an immediate threat because of this change which harms thousands of small businesses according to FEDCON spokesperson. The search for basic information requires contracting officers to move between different systems which often lack reliability. Small businesses face complete exclusion from EOFY awards because their profiles have vanished even though they remain qualified according to FEDCON.The introduction of the Small Business Search (SBS) beta system made the situation worse because it displays the same data loss while its search function operates improperly. The FAR Part 10 requires meaningful market research but the basic business information of name UEI and CAGE code on SBS is insufficient for officials to conduct such research.The government's peak buying period faces extended delays together with decreased small business involvement because of this problem. FEDCON encourages all small businesses to start taking actions now to reduce the impact of this problem.The organization suggests two essential measures for businesses to address this problem.Business owners must verify the accuracy of their profile data before assuming it remains intact. Businesses should immediately verify both the legacy DSBS and the new beta SBS site to determine what information has vanished.Businesses should boost their direct outreach to contracting officers and KOs and agency small business specialists because passive discoverability no longer functions. A website with complete and up-to-date information together with a capability statement has become vital during this current period.You can view the explanation of this issue through the infographic which FEDCON published at https://infographic.federalgovernment.info/the_dsbs_dilemma.html.

