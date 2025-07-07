Liechtenstein Bankers Association CEO Featured in CEO Insight: Driving Sustainable Finance and Innovation

How the LBA is balancing tradition, transparency, and technology to shape the future of Liechtenstein’s financial centre

As the voice of the banking industry, we try to take an active role and stance, and we will continue representing the banking center with pride.”
— Simon Tribelhorn, CEO of the Liechtenstein Bankers Association
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Tribelhorn, CEO of the Liechtenstein Bankers Association (LBA), is the focus of a feature interview in the latest issue of CEO Insight magazine, titled “Shaping Liechtenstein’s Financial Future.” The article explores how the LBA is guiding the nation’s banking sector through an era defined by sustainability, digitalisation, and global regulatory shifts.

At the heart of the discussion is the Roadmap 2025 — the LBA’s multi-year strategy centered on “growth through sustainability and innovation.” Tribelhorn outlines how this vision supports ESG adoption, promotes responsible banking practices aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and positions Liechtenstein as a forward-thinking, trusted financial centre.

The interview highlights the LBA’s leadership in balancing Liechtenstein’s deep-rooted tradition of client confidentiality with modern transparency and compliance standards. By advocating proportionate regulation and facilitating collaboration between banks, authorities, and non-bank institutions, the LBA fosters innovation without compromising trust.

Tribelhorn also addresses the growing role of technology in financial services, from AI-enhanced wealth management to streamlined compliance with anti-money laundering (AML), tax, and cybersecurity requirements. The LBA’s efforts are helping Liechtenstein’s banks remain resilient and globally competitive.

With full access to the EU single market via the European Economic Area (EEA), Liechtenstein continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and institutions seeking sustainable investment opportunities in a secure and well-regulated environment.

About

CEO Insight provides comprehensive coverage of the strategic management decisions facing the modern business leader. It provides practical assistance to CEOs and decision-makers, offering a treasury of articles highlighting business strategy, expert opinion, analysis, corporate case studies, emerging trends, leadership, growth opportunities, and challenges. CEO Insight examines how high-level executives can improve the way they manage their operations, staff, and technology with a view to building a more profitable and successful business. We also report on the latest in architecture and design, with particular reference to the executive lifestyle. CEO Insight is published quarterly and subscribed to by business leaders seeking information on foreign direct investment, tax, EU regulation, logistics, risk management, governance and compliance, insurance and liability, sustainability, Business schools, finance, Law, business technology, communications, health care and business travel.

https://ceo-insight.com/

