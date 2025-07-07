NUJ Disabled Members’ Council update on proposed welfare reforms

The DMC has updated advice and resources to support journalists to understand and scrutinise the impact of the proposals in a fast-moving political discussion.

The UK government is progressing proposals for welfare reform with some speed. The UK’s social security system is complex, especially for non-specialist journalists who are reporting on these policy developments. Political choices have been made to pursue disabled people by reducing their income, despite the lack of necessary services and support elsewhere.

Progress of the policies and legislation

The Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill had its Second Reading and a Money Resolution in the Commons on the 1 July. Following high profile public protests and significant backlash from Labour MPs, a number of last-minute concessions were made to the Bill. The concessions do not amount to a full U-turn and will still have a harmful impact on disabled people.

The concessions will need to be introduced into the Bill via amendments on the 9 July when the Committee of the Whole House and Third Reading takes place. The Committee of the Whole House means that all MPs can involve themselves in the debate and table amendments.

Concessions and amendments during the Second Reading

Clause V of the Bill was removed, which detailed the changes to the PIP assessment criteria. This will now be subject to the Timms’ Review which will be co-produced with disabled people and their organisations. Terms of Reference have been produced for the review but there is no clarity on how coproduction will be managed and who will be part of the Review, despite coproduction being a key concession.

The effect of the concessions is to remove Personal Independence Payment from the Bill, resulting in the Bill going forward after the 3rd Reading being known as the Universal Credit Bill. Future legislation will be tabled to introduce changes to PIP, ESA and potential further proposals impacting on future claimants, following analysis of the consultation and a White Paper later this year.

What remains in the bill

The Bill still aims to halve the disability component of Universal Credit, UC health, for new claimants from 2026. At the same time it is increasing the non-disability Universal Credit payments.

It is not clear how the income of those currently in receipt of UC health, including the Limited Capability for Work Related Activity (LCWRA) group of claimants who are too disabled to work would be protected in practice. The bill still aims to expose more disabled people to conditionality, i.e. loss of benefits if they fail to engage in work search activity.

The government's own research has shown that increased conditionality and benefit sanctions are not effective in helping Universal Credit claimants into work (The Impact of Benefit Sanctions on Employment Outcomes, DWP, 6 April 2023).

The bill proceeds with the plan to make PIP the only assessment for all disability benefits, doubling up as a work capability assessment. More than half a million people on UC health who are not in receipt of PIP could be at risk of not qualifying for UC health under a PIP assessment that does not assess their disability in the same way.

The bill creates new ‘Severe Conditions Criteria’, which exempt certain severely disabled Universal Credit recipients from reassessment. However, it excludes the majority of even very severe conditions, by requiring the impairment to be constantly present (ignoring the fluctuating nature of most symptoms and their cumulative impact), and to be diagnosed by a qualified medical professional "in the course of the provision of NHS services" even if such services do not exist or are inaccessible, excluding diagnosis obtained from qualified medical professional outside the NHS (such as private provision and overseas healthcare services).

New amendments

A number of amendments have been tabled by MPs ahead of the 3rd Reading.

These can be found here under the heading Amendment Paper as at 7 July 2025.

A summary of implications of key amendments can be found here.

Protests

Protests organised by Deaf and Disabled People’s Organisations are planned for 9 July, outside the UK parliament and elsewhere as a day of action.

Background to the proposed reforms

The Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper was published in March 2025. The consultation closed on the 30 June 2025, after the Bill was tabled. The NUJ submitted a response to the consultation, representing the concerns of our members who may be affected by the changes.

The Green Paper contains proposals to reform the social security system, specifically the support given to disabled people.

In particular, the Green Paper sets out proposals to alter Personal Independence Payment (PIP) and the health element of Universal Credit (UC). These are vital forms of support for people who are disabled and/or have long term health conditions.

The proposed PIP eligibility reforms and reforms to the definition of severe condition under the Universal Credit fail to take into account the fluctuating nature of many conditions, including very severe disabilities, and the cumulative impact of multiple impairments which are covered by the internationally accepted definition of disability as enshrined the Equality Act 2010.

Journalists should do their best to research and consider the equality impact of the proposed reforms on disabled people and on minoritised groups, e.g. women who the government's impact assessment shows will be disproportionately affected by PIP eligibility reforms (https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/59-01/0267/hcb267_ia_no22025.pdf) and at risk claimants such as children, including care-leavers, migrating from their DLA benefit to PIP post-16.

Example of responsible coverage here: Labour’s benefit cuts will have ‘devastating’ impact on disabled women, say charities, The Guardian, 24 June 2025.

Not all of the proposals in the Green Paper have been consulted on. Legislation was tabled prior to the close of the consultation as effectively a means of introducing significant changes without consultation or full understanding of the impact of the Bill.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Disabled People found the UK government in breach of disabled people’s human rights in 2024. It specifically highlighted the lack of adequate social security. The DMC’s view is that the UK government has not taken disabled people’s human rights into account throughout this consultation process.

MPs are being asked to vote without full information:

Lack of full and accessible consultation with disabled people, especially regarding the last-minute concessions, which will result in a two-tier system.

The Office for Budget Responsibility is not due to publish its analysis of the employment impact of these reforms until the autumn of 2025

The government is still awaiting the findings of the Minister for Social Security and Disability’s review into the assessment for Personal Independence Payment and Sir Charlie Mayfield’s independent review into the role of employers and government in boosting the employment of disabled people and people with long-term health conditions.

The government has yet to produce its own impact assessment to identify the impact of the proposed changes, including after the concessions on:

Future PIP and UC LCWRA claimants

The number of people, including children who will fall into poverty

The number of people who will experience worsening physical or mental health

How many carers will lose carers allowance

The impact on those under the devolved Scottish Social Security System

Framing narratives

Understand the Social Model of Disability, which is a framework for understanding and expressing the barriers disabled people face in their daily lives. It places a collective responsibility on society to support disabled people’s access and inclusion.

The proposed cuts exist in a context of a society that is systemically inaccessible and creates barriers to disabled people’s inclusion in everyday life, including education and employment.

It can be easy to make judgements and assumptions about the value and quality of life of disabled people and people living with chronic health conditions. It is vital to recognise the important roles and value that disabled people bring to their families, friends and communities.

Much of the debate has been framed around ‘getting disabled people into work’. Many disabled people do work. Many can’t but would if accessible employment options were available. Some can’t work and should not fear sanctions, poverty and hostility as a result. An individual’s worth is not dictated by their employment status.

We encourage journalists to challenge negative societal attitudes when reporting on disability and social security issues. Instead, we can point to the positive difference that support can make for disabled people to live full, independent and dignified lives.

See a recent NUJ statement on reporting on disability and the previous update ahead of the second reading of the Bill.

