soFLY Southern Tropics Launches Annual Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) Series Across South Florida

soFLY Southern Tropics will kick off its annual Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) series throughout South Florida starting September 3, 2025

By offering students a direct line of sight into the technical disciplines, operational roles, and leadership opportunities across our industry, we are fostering early awareness and long-term ambition” — Jessica Matthews, soFLY Southern Tropics President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- soFLY Southern Tropics, of Women in Aviation International (WAI), proudly announces the return of its annual Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) South Florida Series—a signature STEM education event designed to introduce all students to the exciting world of aviation, aerospace, and advanced technology.The 2025 soFLY GIAD Series will take place at premier aviation hubs in Palm Beach (September 3, 2025), Fort Lauderdale (September 20, 2025), and Miami (October 4, 2025), hosted in partnership with Alerion Aviation, Sheltair Aviation, and Fontainebleau Aviation . The free, family-friendly events are expected to draw more than 1,500 students and are powered by over 50 corporate sponsors and hundreds of soFLY member volunteers.A Global Movement with Local ImpactGIAD is part of a global initiative led by Women in Aviation International, which launched its first Girls in Aviation Day in 2015. Since then, the event has grown into a worldwide movement:33,000+ Youth Attendees (2024)135 U.S. Chapter & Corporate Events60 International Events18 Student Chapters34 Countries RepresentedSupporting soFLY’s GIAD Series offers corporate and community partners a unique opportunity to reach thousands of future aviation professionals and demonstrate visible leadership in workforce development, innovation, and STEM education.Igniting Curiosity. Building Careers.Designed to spark both curiosity and capability, GIAD provides students with a direct, immersive introduction to the technologies, disciplines, and career paths that power the aviation and aerospace industries. Through hands-on learning and meaningful engagement with industry professionals, students gain a clear view into the systems, innovations, and leadership opportunities shaping the future of flight.Jessica Matthews, President and Co-Founder of soFLY Southern Tropics, shared:“This event is a gateway to the future of aviation. By offering students a direct line of sight into the technical disciplines, operational roles, and leadership opportunities across our industry, we are fostering early awareness and long-term ambition. GIAD equips young minds with a framework to envision their potential and connect with the people who are actively shaping global aviation.”Gail Holguin, Chief Commercial Officer of soFLY Southern Tropics, added:“Our goal is to bridge education and industry through authentic experiences. GIAD introduces students to the full spectrum of aviation from aerospace engineering, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), commercial aircraft parts, asset trading, aviation finance and leasing. We bring attention to the lesser-known segments of the aviation industry and the professionals who bring them to life, empowering students to envision themselves in those roles. Each story shared is a roadmap that shows them what’s possible and how to begin their journey.”Featured Activities and Experiences Include:Aircraft & Equipment DisplayIndustry Leaders & Keynote SpeakersSouth FLoridEducational Stations hosted by Universities, Technical Colleges, & Flight SchoolsFlight Simulators & Virtual Reality TechnologyScience & Technology BoothsFirst Responders & K9 DemonstrationsMentorship Engagement through soFLY WAI Mentor ConnectEngagement with Government & Media PartnersFood, Beverages, Music, Art, Gifts, & MoreParticipants will also gain exposure to scholarship opportunities, internship pipelines, and year-round educational tools such as the Aviation for Girls mobile app and magazine.Sponsorship OpportunitiesCorporate support ensures the continued success of GIAD and helps fund soFLY’s broader STEM education, scholarship, and mentorship programs. Sponsors receive exposure to thousands of aviation enthusiasts, students, educators, and professionals across the region and beyond.Become a sponsor: https://bit.ly/soFLYsponsorship Registration, Volunteering & Exhibitor InformationTo attend, volunteer, or exhibit at the 2025 GIAD South Florida Series, visit: https://soflywai.org/GIAD/ About soFLY Southern Tropics Chapter, Women in Aviation InternationalsoFLY Southern Tropics is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization representing South Florida to the Islands. The organization is committed to advancing students and professionals in aviation and aerospace through education, mentorship, career development, and scholarship access.Media Contact:Alexsandra Camargo, Vice President & Chief Brand OfficersoFLY Southern Tropics Inc. | info@soflywai.org

