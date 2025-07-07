Monetary and financial statistics – May 2025
MACAU, July 7 - According to statistics released today (7 July) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in May 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.
Money supply
Currency in circulation and demand deposits grew 0.1% and 3.4% respectively. M1 thus increased 2.4% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 1.1%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 1.2% from a month ago to MOP815.7 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 increased 11.4% and 7.9% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.3%, 46.4%, 6.8% and 12.3% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits increased 1.3% from the preceding month to MOP794.7 billion while non-resident deposits rose 0.4% to MOP351.0 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 3.1% to MOP216.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,361.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.2%, 47.0%, 8.7% and 23.4% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector dropped 1.4% from a month ago to MOP498.5 billion. Meanwhile, external loans decreased 7.6% to MOP495.2 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 4.6% from a month earlier to MOP993.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.3%, 43.8%, 8.8% and 21.8% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-May 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 50.9% at end-April to 49.3%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 77.5% to 73.0%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 65.7% and 57.9% respectively. Concurrently, mainly due to the month-on-month decline in total loans, the non-performing loan ratio rose to 5.7%.
Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
