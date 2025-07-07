Cookieless Web Analytics Launches Catching — New Technology For Adaptive Retargeting

Logo of CATCH

CATCH empowers brands with cookieless retargeting that delivers up to 85% accuracy and boosts conversions across all major browsers — even in incognito mode.

We’ve created a platform supports real-time segmentation, allowing marketers to tailor retargeting strategies based on user behavior.” — Evgenii Kuznetsov, Founder of CATCH

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdTech company CATCH announces the launch of Catching, a cookieless retargeting technology that helps businesses identify potential customers among the existing audience with up to 85% accuracy, even in incognito mode.As digital advertising costs rise, brands shift their focus to upselling existing customers, rather than attracting new ones. Catching offers a GDPR-compliant alternative to conventional retargeting tools, using fingerprinting — the approach, based on non-personal session-level characteristics such as operating system, screen resolution, browser version, and behavioral signals.Cookieless retargeting is efficient across all major browsers, including Safari and Firefox, which do not support third-party cookies any more. Instead of collecting personal data, it generates proprietary user markers to measure engagement across sessions — even in incognito mode. The system consistently achieves 85% data accuracy.Due to its multi-channel toolkit — including browser push notifications, email outreach, and even Telegram messages for opted-in users — Catching enables brands to achieve conversion rates between 6% and 12%.“We’ve created a platform supports real-time segmentation, allowing marketers to tailor retargeting strategies based on user behavior — such as excluding returning customers, re-engaging users who visited specific pages, or delivering upsell offers directly after a completed purchase,” said Evgenii Kuznetsov, Founder of CATCH.The technology also incorporates look-alike logic to suggest relevant products or services based on observed interest signals. This allows brands not only to re-engage existing users and drive upsells, but also to attract new audiences who exhibit behavioral patterns similar to their current customers — all in a privacy-compliant way.The solution works on a cost-per-sale model, allowing businesses to enhance their Return of Investment (ROI), without marketing budget being clicked-through. Proprietary bot detection algorithms, built in the solution, help to reach accurate audience insights, ensuring they are based on genuine human behavior.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.