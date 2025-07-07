Submit Release
Zafir Rashid and Teramir Group explore strategic developments in Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Brazil

Zafir Rashid headshot image in studio with on-air microphone.

We're seeing strong interest from partners in Abu Dhabi who understand the value of well-structured, high-impact entertainment spaces.
— Zafir Rashid
ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI CENTRAL CAPITAL, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zafir Rashid is actively pursuing new experiential hospitality projects across Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Brazil, expanding Teramir Group’s global development pipeline beyond North America and Saudi Arabia. The initiatives signal a strategic move toward immersive, family-centered destinations in emerging tourism markets.

In Abu Dhabi, Rashid is in discussions with potential partners to develop a concept focused on children’s experiences and family entertainment. The project is expected to align with local tourism goals and complement the emirate’s push to attract longer-stay family travelers.

“We’re seeing strong interest from partners in Abu Dhabi who understand the value of well-structured, high-impact entertainment spaces,” Rashid said. “It’s a market that’s open to fresh concepts with long-term vision.”

Parallel conversations are taking place in Egypt, where Rashid is exploring destination opportunities tied to waterfront and heritage zones. The aim is to integrate leisure development with the country’s broader tourism resurgence.

In Brazil, Teramir is evaluating land in the northern region for a potential resort combining hospitality, branded attractions, and outdoor recreation. Rashid noted that licensing constraints prevent the public disclosure of brand partners at this stage, but confirmed the project is centered on a kids-themed hotel concept with on-site rides and water elements.

These expansions follow recent progress on the group’s Orlando-based Nickelodeon resort, which has now secured its building permit and is preparing for vertical construction. With activity accelerating across several continents, Rashid’s strategy emphasizes site-driven storytelling, cultural sensitivity, and long-term asset value.

Further updates on the Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Brazil projects are expected as negotiations and regulatory reviews advance.

