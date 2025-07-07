SemiDrive Launches X9 Cockpit Hardware Platform Pre-certified as Android Automotive OS xTS Compliant

Leading Chinese smart cockpit SoC design house SemiDrive launches new multifunction hardware platform being pre-certified xTS compliant by Google 3PL partner P3

We expect to very soon bring our X9 platform to market as a GAS pre-certified offering to support OEMs worldwide, and we thank P3 for its deep Android Automotive expertise that enabled this to happen” — Matt Sun, CTO, Beijing SemiDrive Technology Corporation

STUTTGART, GERMANY, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● One of China’s top smart cockpit SoC design houses, Beijing SemiDrive Technology Corporation , launches new multifunction hardware platform which is being pre-certified xTS compliant by Google’s 3PL partner P3 digital services ● Thanks to technical pre-certification by P3, vehicle manufacturers choosing the SemiDrive X9 High Power Computing (HPC) Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC), hardware platform gain the opportunity to deploy and launch their instrument cluster, IVI and ADAS systems based on GAS (Google Automotive Services) rapidly, and start earning revenues fasterP3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), announces that Beijing SemiDrive Technology Corporation, one of China's top SoC design houses for smart cockpits, has launched a new infotainment hardware platform which is now in the process to be pre-certified as Android Automotive OS (AAOS) xTS compliant.The X9 hardware platform is now undergoing the GAS pre-certification process, overseen by Google’s 3PL partner, P3 digital services, In October 2024, P3 announced its official accreditation by Google as a Third-Party Laboratory (3PL) partner for the testing and certification of Android Automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems.P3’s accreditation means that it oversees and executes rigorous testing and certification on Google’s behalf to ensure that Android Automotive OS (AAOS) based infotainment systems meet the highest standards of quality and dependability.“We expect to very soon bring our X9 platform to market as a GAS pre-certified offering to support OEMs worldwide to achieve their business goals, and we thank P3 for its deep Android Automotive expertise that enabled this to happen,” commented Matt Sun, CTO, Beijing SemiDrive Technology Corporation.“We’re delighted also to play a role in helping carmakers bring new AAOS-powered services to a wider market, and for more consumers to reap the many benefits of Android Automotive in their daily drives,” he added.Android Automotive OS is an infotainment platform built into vehicles by manufacturers. Drivers can enjoy a user-centric and intuitive IVI interface specifically designed for the vehicle screen. In order to release an IVI system with Google apps and services, OEMs must meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire the necessary certifications from Google. There is a comprehensive framework for certification of Google's authorized OEM partners.Deploying pre-certified hardware has multiple benefits for OEMs and their customers. Automakers can integrate pre-certified platforms more rapidly and economically since interoperability is already proven. Additionally, there is no technology risk because pre-deployment testing and analysis has shown that the technology is capable, resilient, and highly performant overall.OEMs can fast-track new products and features. Apps and services that are revenue-generating can launch earlier, kickstarting monetization.SemiDrive X9 – Cockpit Domain Controller optimizes instrument cluster, infotainment and ADAS all on one unified hardware platformAt the heart of the SemiDrive X9 platform is High Power Computing (HPC) Cockpit Domain Controller (CDC), a modern computer that simultaneously manages multiple functionality domains within the automotive sphere. X9 brings together control for instrument cluster, infotainment, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies for safer driving. X9 has the capability to perform all of these as a tightly integrated system operated from one unified hardware base, yielding efficiencies that are particularly relevant in the era of software defined vehicles.X9 was created using open standards-based technology, enabling OEMs to make system adaptations at any time during a product’s lifecycle. Carmakers stay in control of the system and can roll out new features and other innovations rapidly and economically.X9 integrates seamlessly with SPARQ OS , P3's flagship IVI platform. Vehicle manufacturers that build their infotainment service on SemiDrive X9 hardware combined with SPARQ OS can speedily deploy a fully articulated IVI platform as a pre-certified end-to-end solution.“Android Automotive OS is rapidly transforming the automotive industry, yielding a multiplicity of benefits for OEMs and the customers they support; it is extremely gratifying for all of us at P3 that we are helping to bring truly user-centric AAOS automotive technology enriched with flexibility and choice to more and more people around the world," said Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.SPARQ OS is P3’s rapidly developing IVI solution based on AAOS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.The X9+SPARQ OS joint solution will be demonstrated at Nagoya Automotive Engineering Expo and Conference, July 16-18, 2025.About Beijing SemiDrive Technology Corporation.A provider of high performance and reliable automotive SoCs and MCUs, SemiDrive is the first automotive chip company in China to complete major safety certifications in this field. For the future of smart mobility, SemiDrive offers a lineup of products and solutions ideally suited for next-generation E/E architectures, such as smart cockpits and smart control systems. SemiDrive’s automotive SoCs and MCUs have already achieved large-scale production, with over 260 customers, nearly 200 designated projects, and shipments exceeding eight million units. In addition to engaging with over 90% of automakers in China, SemiDrive also does business with global automotive manufacturers. Please visit SemiDrive’s website for more information: www.semidrive.com/en About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com www.p3-group.com – follow us on LinkedIn.Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

