AI in Medical Imaging Market to Hit $11.25 Billion by 2033, Fueled by US & Japan Innovations

Deep learning, hybrid modalities, and global investments are driving 24.6% CAGR through 2033, transforming diagnostic imaging.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global AI in medical imaging market is anticipated to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6% from 2025 to 2033. The convergence of deep learning algorithms, hybrid modality innovation, and aggressive investments by global OEMs, particularly in the United States and Japan, are all contributing to the rise. AI-powered technologies are revolutionizing accuracy, throughput, and patient outcomes as radiology transitions from image capture to intelligence creation.US & Japan at the Forefront of AI Imaging IntegrationIn April 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) made a significant decision to fund AI-assisted lung cancer screening instruments, which marked a turning point in American healthcare. This decision resulted in an 18% increase in installations year over year by providing financing assistance to institutions that were procuring powerful AI-CT systems. In contrast, Qlarity Imaging was granted FDA approval for AI-based MRI breast screening software, which resulted in a 22% increase in the precision of early-stage cancer diagnosis.In order to enhance its AI lung imaging capabilities, Canon Medical Systems acquired Riverain Technologies in Japan during the first quarter of 2025. The corporation has proposed a USD 200 million investment to expand its AI research facility in Otawara. The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) of Japan has initiated a program to expedite the certification procedure for AI devices utilized in cardiovascular and neuroimaging applications. By Modality: CT and MRI continue to be the most widely used imaging techniques due to their extensive use in the medical field and their seamless integration with AI automation layers. Artificial intelligence is being employed to enhance image clarity, enumerate tumors, and identify abnormalities, which is why PET and ultrasound are becoming increasingly popular.By End-User: Diagnostic imaging centers and point-of-care settings are rapidly adopting AI as portable and cloud-connected technology becomes more prevalent, despite the fact that hospitals account for over 60% of market demand. This enhancement simplifies the process of traveling to remote regions or regions with restricted resources. This enhancement simplifies the process of traveling to remote regions or regions with restricted resources.Regional Outlook with Key Growth Drivers• The market proportion of North America is the highest, at 38%. This is a result of the strong investment pipelines from both public health institutions and private startup funds, as well as the advancements in cost reimbursement (such as CMS AI coding assistance) and unambiguous laws (such as the FDA 510(k) fast-track programs).• The Asia-Pacific region, with a particular emphasis on Japan, South Korea, and China, is experiencing the most rapid growth. This is a result of the swiftly aging populations, government-backed AI healthcare missions, and the collaboration between global tech corporations and local device producers. Several trial endeavors for AI imaging were conducted in outlying prefectures in Japan in 2025 to address a shortage of radiologists. The integration of AI into public healthcare operations is the primary objective in Europe. AI diagnostic aid is presently a reimbursable service under the German Digital Health Act (2024 update). This will facilitate its utilization by a greater number of individuals in both public and private imaging facilities. GE may benefit from this by gaining access to additional mid-tier institutions in the APAC region, as well as by reducing the size of its apparatus to make it more useful at the point of care.• Canon Medical Systems (Japan) increased its AI budget subsequent to its acquisition of Riverain Technologies. This enhanced its lung imaging and chest CT capabilities, which are in high demand as a result of post-COVID monitoring and cancer screening programs.• In January 2025, Aidoc (USA) received USD 110 million in Series D funding, which will expedite the development of AI modules for critical conditions such as sepsis, stroke, and pulmonary embolism. The software is currently being employed by three of the top ten hospital chains in the United States.• Fujifilm (Japan) has introduced the Synapse AI platform, a cloud-based program that expedites the classification of X-rays and CT images. By the midpoint of 2025, it would have been implemented in over 250 locations throughout Southeast Asia and Japan. This illustrates that users are increasingly placing their trust in AI-native systems.Market Impact: These strategic developments are directly contributing to market expansion by improving AI accuracy, reducing integration friction, and expanding the AI-imaging footprint in low-resource settings.DataM Intelligence ViewpointAI-powered imaging equipment is no longer just a test; it is quickly becoming an important tool in radiology departments all around the world. According to the analyst of DataM Intelligence, "In 2025, we will see a shift from using separate AI modules to using the whole system." This change will make it possible to do diagnostics in real time, speed up clinical workflows, and cut down on reporting fatigue. 