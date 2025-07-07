Sharp Rise in Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market Analysis 2025 – Insights Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Projected growth in the automatic gate and door opening systems market shows a robust increase from $13.94 billion in 2024 to an impressive $15.13 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%.

The historic period reveals growth in the automatic gate and door opening systems market due to factors such as urbanization and residential expansion. Other growth-inducers include the increase in commercial infrastructure, a rise in automation awareness, an upward trend in disposable income, and applications in the industrial sector. Given the current market trends, the automatic gate and door opening system market size is expected to continue its steep climb. Based on predictions, the market will reach an astounding $20.8 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market?

Growth in the forecast period can be traced back to integration with smart home systems, expansion of commercial buildings, and an increase in safety regulations. Other growth factors include a growing elderly population, and a demand for contactless entry. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in internet of things based gate systems, integration of artificial intelligence for access control, and development of solar powered gate openers. Also impacting growth are an increasing use of mobile applications for operation, and innovations in wireless communication.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market?

Security concerns often refer to issues or risks tied to safeguarding data, systems, and physical assets from unauthorized access, theft, damage, or cyberattacks. Increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks have exposed organizations to greater risks of data breaches, financial loss, and operational disruptions. Automatic gate and door opening systems enhance security, controlling and restricting unauthorized access while allowing efficient, monitored entry for authorized individuals.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market Share?

Major industry players in the automatic gate and door opening systems market Include ASSA ABLOY AB, Dormakaba Group, Nice S.p.A., GEZE GmbH, and Gandhi Automations Private Limited, to mention a few.

These companies are keen on developing innovative solutions transforming traditional gate systems into intelligent, low-maintenance, and remotely manageable infrastructure systems. For instance, in April 2025, the US-based Chamberlain Group LLC, launched TECHNA, a new lineup of smart barrier gate operators. It offers performance-enhancing capabilities like a high-efficiency brushless direct current motor, advanced battery backup, solar kit compatibility, and built-in wi-fi connectivity.

How Is The Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market Segmented?

The automatic gate and door opening systems market report details several market segments:

1 By Type: Swinging Gates, Sliding Gates, Other Types

2 By Technology: Electromechanical Systems, Software-Driven Machines, Digital Integrated Devices, Hybrid Technologies

3 By Access Control Systems: Card Tag System And Fingerprint Identification System, Voice Recognition System, Face Identification Camera System, Iris Scan System, Other Access Control Systems

4 By End User: Commercial, Transportation Hubs, Military, Industrial, Residential, Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Swinging Gates: Single Swing Gates, Double Swing Gates, Overhead Swing Gates, Telescopic Swing Gates

2 By Sliding Gates: Cantilever Sliding Gates, Telescopic Sliding Gates, V-Track Sliding Gates, Bottom Rolling Sliding Gates

3 By Other Types: Bi-Folding Gates, Vertical Lift Gates, Barrier Arm Gates, Retractable Gates

What Are The Leading Region In The Automatic Gate and Door Opening Systems Market?

Regional Insights point to North America as the largest region in the automatic gate and door opening systems market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

