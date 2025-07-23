EverSmith Brands’ Director of Franchise Development Opens Kitchen Guard of Central Texas

A seasoned leader within EverSmith Brands, Thompson has played a pivotal role in the company’s rapid growth, helping to guide it past the 500-territory milestone representing both MilliCare and Kitchen Guard franchises. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen’s safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence. By following National Fire Protection Association codes and delivering services that reduce fire risk—and potentially lower insurance premiums—Kitchen Guard creates measurable value for clients.

Aaron Thompson Combines Passion and Purpose with Investment

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverSmith Brands announced today that Aaron Thompson, a Director of Franchise Development with the company for almost 3 years, has validated and deepened his commitment to the franchise he helped grow in an extraordinary way—by acquiring a Kitchen Guard franchise for himself in his home territory of Waco, Texas. Now open, Kitchen Guard of Central Texas will protect and serve the area’s restaurants and commercial kitchens from the catastrophic kitchen fires by offering professional kitchen exhaust system cleaning.

“The ultimate form of flattery is emulation, so truly, I put my money where my mouth is and invested in my own franchise! I believe in Kitchen Guard that much,” said Thompson. His decision reflects not only his professional belief in the brand and its services it provides, but also a personal mission to secure a stronger future for his teenage daughter.

A seasoned leader within EverSmith Brands, Thompson has played a pivotal role in the company’s rapid growth, helping to guide it past the 500-territory milestone representing both MilliCare and Kitchen Guard franchises. Now, as a franchise owner, Thompson is taking his confidence in Kitchen Guard to the next level.

“This business isn’t just about growth numbers or market share,” said Thompson. “After a near-death experience last November, I began looking at life differently. I wanted to create something lasting, something that could provide my daughter with financial security if anything were to happen to me. Kitchen Guard offered the perfect opportunity.”

Thompson, a single father, saw Kitchen Guard’s executive franchise model as an ideal fit for building stability. The regulated nature of the commercial kitchen industry—where national fire codes dictate cleaning frequency—has driven consolidation in the sector and provided fertile ground for Kitchen Guard’s growth. The company’s unique offerings, such as free fire safety inspections, filter management programs, repairs, and steam cleaning services, set it apart as an essential partner for commercial kitchens looking to stay compliant and safe.

In acquiring the Central Texas territory, Thompson now oversees a region that includes Waco, College Station, Georgetown, and Round Rock. In just his first week of sales, Thompson closed over $50,000 in new contract value, demonstrating both the strength of the business model and his commitment to hands-on leadership.

Ken Hutcheson, CEO of EverSmith Brands, praised Thompson’s dedication. “Aaron has always embodied the spirit of our company—integrity, passion, and a focus on people. His decision to become a Kitchen Guard owner speaks volumes about the strength of our model and our mission. We’re proud to support him as he grows his business while continuing to help expand our national footprint.”

Kitchen Guard’s franchise model is designed to support owners in managing high-performing teams of sales representatives and cleaning technicians. By following National Fire Protection Association codes and delivering services that reduce fire risk—and potentially lower insurance premiums—Kitchen Guard creates measurable value for clients. The brand’s technology platform further enhances transparency, providing customers with digital service records and inspection reports.

“Our franchisees aren’t just buying into a business—they’re joining a family,” said Hutcheson. “Aaron’s journey highlights how deeply our people believe in what we do. That belief fuels our continued growth and success.”

Thompson’s Central Texas operations officially opened their new headquarters in June 2025, further cementing his commitment to bringing best-in-class kitchen safety and maintenance services to the region.

For more information about Kitchen Guard of Central Texas or to schedule a consultation, please contact Aaron Thompson at 254-855-2512 or by email at aaron.thompson@kitchenguard.com.

About Kitchen Guard

Kitchen Guard, part of the B2B family of franchises at EverSmith Brands, offers comprehensive kitchen exhaust cleaning services to commercial kitchens nationwide. The company specializes in providing high quality, professional entire-system hood cleaning as well as hassle-free filter exchange and fan maintenance programs in its mission for cleaner, safer kitchens nationwide. The franchise eclipsed 101 franchised territories awarded in only 14 months, starting in April 2024. For more information about Kitchen Guard, please visit KitchenGuard.com.

