New app helps Veterans recover from stroke

Recovering from a stroke can be challenging. Someone who was independent and active may find themselves struggling with basic tasks. Managing appointments and medications can add to their stress.

Now there’s a tool designed to make the recovery process easier and more effective: the Stroke Recovery App.

Developed by VA, the Stroke Recovery App provides Veterans recovering from acute stroke symptoms with around-the-clock virtual support, allowing them to stay connected with recovery resources without leaving home.

Users can track vital signs such as blood pressure and oxygen levels, manage medication reminders and appointments, and help care teams detect potential concerns early.

The app also helps Veterans rebuild their confidence and independence. A built-in resource library offers interactive lessons tailored to post-stroke recovery. Veterans can take rehabilitation courses while earning ranks and medals.

For families and caregivers, the app provides peace of mind. It allows them to track their loved one’s essential health data, helping ensure that recovery plans are being followed. The app works at the Veteran’s pace, offering the right balance of structure and support.

With the launch of the Stroke Recovery App, more Veterans, including those in highly rural areas, will have access to post-stroke care resources. The app should be available from the VA App Store by September 2025. It is also available on mobile devices that VA loans to Veterans.

Recovery from stroke is a journey, but with the app, Veterans can take control of their health, one step at a time.

To learn more about the Stroke Recovery App and how it can be used at your VA facility, contact VHANTSR@va.gov.