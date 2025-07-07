Partee Group Launches CADDYBAR™ — 2025 PGA Show’s Most Viewed Product

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partee Group LLC is proud to announce the official release of CADDYBAR™ , a patent-pending multifunctional golf cart accessory system that ranked as the #1 most viewed online profile at the 2025 PGA Show. Designed for both personal cart owners and professional golf courses, CADDYBAR™ transforms any golf cart into a smarter, more organized ride—whether for leisure rounds or high-volume course operations.A spilled shoe bag of refreshments on a spring golf outing sparked the idea for CADDYBAR™—a simple, structured system to keep drinks, gear, and devices secure on the move. What began as a common frustration turned into a new standard for golf cart storage and utility.For personal golf cart users, CADDYBAR™ offers a streamlined companion for community rides, family outings, and casual rounds. Attachments include:CADDYBAR™ Oversized Cup HolderCADDYBAR™ CoolerCADDYBAR™ TrayCADDYBAR™ Mobile Device HolderCADDYBAR™ Magnetic Phone Holder (Attachment)CADDYBAR™ Tablet Holder (Attachment)Golf courses are leveraging CADDYBAR™ to enhance food and beverage distribution. Its suggestive selling model and efficient layout help boost F&B revenue, especially during peak hours. Courses report faster service turnaround and a measurable uptick in player satisfaction. The system’s adaptability ensures compatibility with both private and public course operations.“Feedback from both players and course managers at the PGA Show confirmed we were solving a real need,” says Jonathan Smith, founder of Partee Group. “What began as a practical fix has become a category-defining upgrade.”CADDYBAR™ is currently available through the company’s official website and select distributors, with expansion plans underway. With early demand driven by both recreational golfers and industry professionals, the product is quickly gaining traction as a practical enhancement in an industry constantly seeking innovation.To see how CADDYBAR™ can enhance your course or your next ride, visit www.caddybar.com About Partee GroupPartee Group is the company behind CADDYBAR™, a golf cart accessory platform founded by entrepreneur and golf enthusiast Jonathan Smith. With over two decades of business experience and a passion for on-course innovation, Smith developed CADDYBAR™ to bridge the gap between functionality and experience.Prior to founding Partee Group, Smith successfully led a cybersecurity consulting firm before turning his attention to solving real-world problems on the golf course. CADDYBAR™ is positioned as a versatile utility for individual users and a strategic revenue tool for golf facilities worldwide.

