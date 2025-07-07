Parks Shoe Company Unveils New “After-Golf” Footwear Collection

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parks Shoe Company is pleased to announce the launch of its new collection of “after-golf” shoes , designed specifically for wear once the final hole is played. Whether heading to the clubhouse bar, meeting friends downtown, or continuing the day’s activities in comfort, Parks Shoes delivers a thoughtful blend of lightweight performance and clean, contemporary style.Unlike traditional golf shoes built for the course, this line is crafted for life beyond the green. Parks Shoes are intentionally not made for play—instead, they support ease and recovery once the game is over. With an emphasis on comfort, simplicity, and versatility, these shoes cater to modern golfers who want stylish golf footwear that moves with them from course to curbside.At its core, Parks Shoe Company integrates advanced digital weave technology with comfort-first design principles. The result is footwear that is breathable, slip-on friendly, and comfortably cushioned for extended wear. The debut styles include the minimalist “Seven” and the high-top “Dune,” each offering a fresh take on post-golf fashion while maintaining subtle nods to the game’s heritage.“For too long, golfers have had to sacrifice comfort or style once they step off the green,” says Jaxon Patterson, spokesperson for Parks Shoe Company. “Our mission is to deliver footwear that feels as good as it looks—whether you’re heading straight to the clubhouse bar, grabbing snacks with friends, or just enjoying a casual stroll.”Some of the highlights of the new collection include:• Ultralight construction: Designed to feel nearly weightless, these shoes help feet recover after long rounds of walking and standing.• Advanced breathability: Engineered mesh and woven uppers enhance airflow, helping feet stay cool and dry even in warm conditions.• Memory foam insoles: Form-fitting footbeds provide cushioning that supports all-day comfort, ideal for unwinding after play.• Sleek aesthetics: The collection offers versatile styling in modern colorways, easily paired with golf apparel or everyday outfits.The new collection’s “Seven” and “Dune” styles are available immediately through Parks’s online store at www.parksshoes.com , or connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.About Parks Shoe CompanyParks Shoe Company, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, crafts digital weave leisure footwear built for comfort, breathability, and modern style. With a mission to enrich both customer experience and community engagement, the company dedicates 5 percent of each sale to the National Park Foundation. Parks designs footwear that transitions seamlessly from course to clubhouse to everyday life.

