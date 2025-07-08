Testwall Enhances Access to Quality Refurbished Test Equipment Across the UK

Company logo

Testwall, a trusted provider of refurbished test equipment, expands its UK offering to help companies save without compromise.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Testwall [ https://www.testwall.com/ ] a leading provider of certified pre-owned electronic test and measurement equipment, announced it has expanded its offering to UK businesses and organizations looking for RF testing equipment without having to pay exorbitant new hardware costs.For years, Testwall has been sourcing, calibrating, and supporting businesses with advanced test equipment. Testwall gives engineers, laboratories and service providers the ability to choose from an extensive catalogue of pre-owned test instruments for Spectrum Analysers, Network Analysers, Signal Generators , and Oscilloscopes from the world's leading manufacturers of Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, and Tektronix.Supporting UK Manufacturers with Changing Testing ExpectationsAs technology continues to develop rapidly within telecommunications, aerospace, and electronics, UK companies need to continue to show performance and compliance while managing costs and budgets. Testwall helps to fill this gap by replacing your previous test equipment with refurbished products that are:1. Fully Tested and Calibrated - Each instrument is inspected for condition and then certified to be calibrated to the specifications of the original instrument or is given new original product specifications.2. Provided with Warranty and Support - an extensive warranty and ongoing technical support addresses all equipment.3. Available for Fast Delivery - having stock placed locally means local delivery is quicker and reduces product lead times so you can finish projects faster.Wide Range of Products for Key Applications1. Frequency Analyser – Covers frequencies to 67 GHz - Useful for evaluating RF emissions, troubleshooting undesired interference, and verifying signal integrity.2. Network Analyzer - High accuracy S-parameter, impedance and more measurement instrument for components and systems.3. Signal Generators – High quality signals for receiver testing, simulation and research.4. Oscilloscope - Primary tool of waveforms, the oscilloscope is necessary for waveform analysis, debugging, and verification processes when designing and maintaining electronics.All products available in various configurations and performance levels for aspect of budgets and requirements.When you buy refurbished test equipment from Testwall not only does this save money on purchases, you are also supporting environmentally sustainable behaviours by extending the life of high-value technology. As a company you are reducing your carbon footprint and do not have to sacrifice on modern testing measures.Who Are TestwallTestwall is a market leader, servicing both clients and customers in Europe, North America and Asia with quality refurbished test and measurement products. Testwall partners with organisations in telecommunications and aerospace, education and defence - and all organisation sizesContact DetailsUnited KingdomTestwall Group LtdHart HouseBusiness Centre Kimpton RdLuton LU2 0LB+44 (0)1582 323012

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.