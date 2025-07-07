Aspire2STEAM Announces 2025-2026 Students4Students Team

Top row (from left): Madelyn Qayyum, Logan Williams, Samantha Childs Thomas, Rhea Yadav. Bottom row (from left) Paritosh Bhole, Karimah Mohammed, Kaajal Yadav

Students work for—and with—other students while assembling business acumen

What worked in the past doesn’t work today and most certainly won’t tomorrow, so it’s essential to always invite new ideas and new people into the fold.” — Cheryl O’Donoghue

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire2STEAM.org , a student-run U.S. nonprofit announced its 2025-2026 Students4Students (S4S) Team. The S4S Team is responsible for operational leadership of Aspire2STEAM’s: 1) Scholarship and Recognition Program, a unique scholarship program for young women and girls who desire to advance STEAM fields (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics), one which exhibits their innovations while connecting them with career opportunities, and 2) Students4Students Program, a groundbreaking program where students learn to run their own business and lead a nonprofit, ensuring the wellbeing of other students while becoming entrepreneurially empowered.“There are over 2 million nonprofits in the U.S. and many of these organizations can provide excellent career opportunities for those new to the workforce,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, founder of Aspire2STEAM and longtime nonprofit professional. “Unfortunately, most people are unaware of how nonprofits actually operate. There’s a misconception that ‘nonprofit’ literally means ‘no cash, no challenges.’ Of course, the reality is that nonprofits operate almost identically like for-profit businesses — except in intent and effect.”The Students4Students Program was born when O’Donoghue realized the necessity to remedy this misconception, while creating an operating model that would allow the nonprofit to outlive its founder and exist long into the future. The organization has recently launched a $2 million Endowment Appeal to help fund their program operations year after year.The 2025-2026 Students4Students team members who, with the support of O’Donoghue serving as their Managing Advisor, include:• Madelyn Qayyum, Marketing Team Lead (senior, Obra D. Tompkins High School)• Logan Williams, Communications and Grants Team Lead (college graduate, University of Iowa)• Paritosh Bhole, Communications (senior, Bridgewater-Raritan High School)• Karimah Mohammed, Marketing and Fundraising (senior, Howard University)• Samantha Childs Thomas, Finance and Operations (senior, University of California-Berkeley)• Kaajal Yadav, Fundraising and Grants (junior, Rutgers University-New Brunswick)• Rhea Yadav, Fundraising and Grants (junior, Rutgers University-New Brunswick)After getting to know and work closely with Madelyn Qayyum and Logan Williams, the first student team members who joined in 2024, O’Donoghue knew immediately that the Students4Students Program would thrive. “Today’s youth face unbelievably immense pressure to conform to traditional work culture despite it imploding,” said O’Donoghue. “What worked in the past doesn’t work today and most certainly won’t tomorrow, so it’s essential to always invite new ideas and new people into the fold." Students4Students offers an alternative that provides paid experience without any strings attached.Since its program inception in 2024, the Students4Students team has expanded from two to seven students. The new team includes Paritosh Bhole, Karimah Mohammed, Samantha Thomas, Kaajal Yadav, and Rhea Yadav.Bhole, who writes Aspire2STEAM’s press releases, asserted that Students4Students has helped him “learn what it takes to embody a singular mission, which is something that can’t be taught in a classroom.” Mohammed, who crafts Aspire2STEAM’s social media content, including fundraisers, believes that Students4Students has proven “invaluable” because of “the direct effect it has on people’s lives.”Thomas, who works on the financial side of Aspire2STEAM, enjoys tackling ambitious projects and sharpening her financial skills. She said she’s “proud to be a part of a groundbreaking model that builds substantial professional capabilities.”Kaajal Yadav, who fundraises for Aspire2STEAM, claimed “the opportunity to work for a female-forward future is exciting. I’m ecstatic to inspire the next generation of STEAM students.” Rhea Yadav, who also fundraises for Aspire2STEM, describes Students4Students as “incredible” for how she’s learned about the “backend components about business.”As for Students4Students’ two original members, Williams expressed how “great it feels to contribute to a good cause and not somebody’s bottom line.” Qayyum likewise remarked that seeing the cause’s “firsthand impact” was “nothing short of eye-opening,” and that she’s excited to see how the program grows.About Aspire2STEAMAspire2STEAM is an all-American, student-run nonprofit that provides the “steam” (science, tech, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) necessary to keep our nation prosperous. We accomplish this through our: 1) Scholar and Recognition Program for young women and girls who desire to advance STEAM fields, one which rewards their hard work and innovations while spotlighting their accomplishments and connecting them with career opportunities, and 2) Students4Students Program, a groundbreaking program where students learn self-sufficiency and lead the nonprofit, ensuring the wellbeing of other students while becoming entrepreneurially empowered.The United States is currently facing a STEAM crisis: without your support in promoting STEAM careers, our country risks falling behind — but the future’s hardly bleak. Visit our website, Aspire2STEAM.org, to learn how you can help fund our mission so today’s youth can become tomorrow’s trailblazers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.