Electra Overhead Doors is now offering same day garage door services in Newton, Massachusetts.
Newton residents can now enjoy quick, cost effective garage door repairs, installations, and emergency assistance from Electra Overhead Doors.NEWTON , MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newton, MA, Electra Overhead Doors, a well-known garage door company based in Woburn, MA, is happy to share that they are now offering their services in Newton and the nearby areas. The company is known for its excellent work and quick response times, and they are bringing the same level of service and reliability to Newton residents and businesses.
No matter if you need a broken garage door spring fixed, a full door replacement, or a smart garage opener installed, Electra Overhead Doors provides top-quality service that you can trust.
Now Serving Newton With:
24/7 Emergency Garage Door Repairs
New Garage Door Installations (Custom and Standard)
Broken Spring and Cable Replacement
Smart Garage Door Opener Installation
Off Track Door Repair
Preventative Maintenance and Safety Checks
All services come with a 1–3 year warranty, and all work is performed by trained, insured professionals not subcontractors.
Why Newton Homeowners Are Choosing Electra:
Locally Owned & Operated in Massachusetts
Same-Day Appointments Available
Competitive Pricing with Free On-Site Estimates
Fully Licensed and Insured
5 Star Rated on Google and HomeAdvisor
Electra Overhead Doors is now accepting new residential and commercial clients in Newton, MA. For service inquiries or to schedule a free estimate, visit:
https://electraoverheaddoors.com
Or call 781-456-0766
Jacob Thor
Electra Overhead Doors
+1 781-456-0766
Garage Door Repair Experts in Newton MA – Electra Overhead Doors
