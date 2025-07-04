Swim Advisory for Rehoboth Avenue Beach Lifted on July 4 by DNREC

Results from July 3 Resampling Show Bacteria Level Well Below Standard, With DNREC’s

Recreational Water Program Removing the Advisory on Independence Day Afternoon

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control this afternoon lifted a swim advisory for Rehoboth Avenue Beach after DNREC’s Recreational Water Program conducted a resampling of the beach for enterococcus fecal indicator bacteria on Thursday, July 3 and results found levels of enterococcus fecal indicator bacteria for Rehoboth Avenue beach to be below the standard for recreational activities.

Following 24-hour laboratory testing, the DNREC Recreational Water Program received data from yesterday’s resampling showing that the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship’s monitoring station of Rehoboth Beach at Rehoboth Avenue was below the standard for recreational contact (the single sample was 81 colony forming units per 100 milliliters (81 cfu/100mL), against a standard of 104 cfu/100mL, with the 30-day geomean (average) at 30, against a standard of 35.

The results led to DNREC lifting the swim advisory that had been in effect since Thursday afternoon at about 4 p.m. EDT, Friday, July 4.

For more information visit the DNREC website at recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov or see Rehoboth Avenue beach’s current status at recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov/RecWaterSitePublic.aspx?UnitID=304

About DNREC

Media contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

